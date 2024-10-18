Miniature Aussie’s Hilarious Obsession with the Hose Is Too Cute To Handle

Hose season is almost over for most of us. It's starting to frost, which means the ground will be freezing, and soon, our yards will be covered in a thick layer of snow. So, we need to let our dogs get their hose time in while they still can.

One Miniature Australian Shepherd is wasting absolutely no time in that department. When his mom turned on the hose recently, he went bonkers, and it was the funniest thing in the world:

Koda and Keelie match each other's freak perfectly. She has the hose. He needs the house. What's not to love?

Koda is a Toy Aussie - and a Merle coated one, at that. He's one of the most gorgeous pups ever, even when he's been playing with the hose and looks like a wet rat with crazy eyes. He's about two years old, which means he's both smack in the middle of the Terrible Twos and he's an Australian Shepherd. They're in their Terrible Twos until the day they take their last breath.

Koda is very fond of tomfoolery, but specifically, he loves messing with the hose. His mom was simply trying to water her plants, but he was not having it, chasing the water back and forth like his life depended on it. Let's be honest, it might've. If an Australian Shepherd doesn't have fun for at least 30 minutes every hour, there's no telling if they'll live!

How to Keep Your Dog Safe Around the Hose

Honestly, Keelie's mastered this whole hose thing: she knows exactly how to keep Koda safe. Which means she's certainly played this game many times in the last year, against her will or otherwise.

Dog parents are usually apprehensive about playing with their dog with hoses because it poses a risk: aspiration. When the dog starts chomping at the water, they're inhaling it, even if they don't realize it at the moment. While they might feel and seem fine immediately after, you should monitor them for signs of aspiration pneumonia in the hours following any interaction with water. During water playtime, you should also:

Point the hose away from them and just let them follow it. Never point it in their face. Keep the pressure setting low. Never leave them to play in any water unattended. When they're done, make sure to thoroughly dry them (and give them a good comb if necessary). Make sure their ears are completely dry! Dog ear infections can get so terrible!

Luckily for Koda, he's adorable and annoying enough that his mom has mastered the art of keeping him safe from himself. See you in the spring, hose!

