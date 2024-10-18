Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade Pets

    Miniature Aussie’s Hilarious Obsession with the Hose Is Too Cute To Handle

    By Allison Blair,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Gyu_0wCQmviY00

    Hose season is almost over for most of us. It's starting to frost, which means the ground will be freezing, and soon, our yards will be covered in a thick layer of snow. So, we need to let our dogs get their hose time in while they still can.

    One Miniature Australian Shepherd is wasting absolutely no time in that department. When his mom turned on the hose recently, he went bonkers, and it was the funniest thing in the world:

    Koda and Keelie match each other's freak perfectly. She has the hose. He needs the house. What's not to love?

    Related: Toy Aussie’s Unique Take on Paddle Boarding Is Comedic Gold

    Koda is a Toy Aussie - and a Merle coated one, at that. He's one of the most gorgeous pups ever, even when he's been playing with the hose and looks like a wet rat with crazy eyes. He's about two years old, which means he's both smack in the middle of the Terrible Twos and he's an Australian Shepherd. They're in their Terrible Twos until the day they take their last breath.

    Koda is very fond of tomfoolery, but specifically, he loves messing with the hose. His mom was simply trying to water her plants, but he was not having it, chasing the water back and forth like his life depended on it. Let's be honest, it might've. If an Australian Shepherd doesn't have fun for at least 30 minutes every hour, there's no telling if they'll live!

    How to Keep Your Dog Safe Around the Hose

    Honestly, Keelie's mastered this whole hose thing: she knows exactly how to keep Koda safe. Which means she's certainly played this game many times in the last year, against her will or otherwise.

    Dog parents are usually apprehensive about playing with their dog with hoses because it poses a risk: aspiration. When the dog starts chomping at the water, they're inhaling it, even if they don't realize it at the moment. While they might feel and seem fine immediately after, you should monitor them for signs of aspiration pneumonia in the hours following any interaction with water. During water playtime, you should also:

    1. Point the hose away from them and just let them follow it. Never point it in their face.
    2. Keep the pressure setting low.
    3. Never leave them to play in any water unattended.
    4. When they're done, make sure to thoroughly dry them (and give them a good comb if necessary).
    5. Make sure their ears are completely dry! Dog ear infections can get so terrible!

    Luckily for Koda, he's adorable and annoying enough that his mom has mastered the art of keeping him safe from himself. See you in the spring, hose!

    🐶 SIGN UP to get "pawsitivity" delivered right to your inbox with inspiring & entertaining stories about our furry & feathered friends 🐾🐾

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Celebrity Breakups We Weren’t Ready For
    21Ninety11 days ago
    Rare Albino Raccoon Sneaks Onto Woman's Porch and Everyone Is Amazed
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Tiny Chihuahua Puts Rowdy Canine Brothers in Their Place During Hilarious Playtime Showdown
    Parade Pets12 hours ago
    Dachshund Throws Cutest Tantrum After Mom Tells Him 'Not to Wake the Baby'
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Cockatoo Goes on Mission to 'Cause Chaos' Complete with Cutest 'Evil Giggles'
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Service Pit Bull Overcome with Joy When All His Friends Show Up at the Beach
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Pet Ducks Organize Comedic Coup to Evict Black Cat from Cozy Bed
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Corgi Siblings Embark on First Boating Adventure and Decide Life Is Better on Solid Ground
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Boston Terrier Pit Bull Mix is the Bank's Most Enthusiastic Customer
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    German Shepherd Mom Unleashes Side-Splitting Service Dog Patches That Have Everyone Howling
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Maine Coon's Purr-Fectly Spooktacular Halloween Costume Deserves an Award
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Dachshund is Determined to Be Friends with Foster Kittens
    One Green Planet2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Golden Retriever Adorably Cares for Aussie Brother After He Comes Home From Surgery
    Parade Pets8 hours ago
    Rottweiler’s Hilarious Agility Course Blunders Turn Him Into a Canine Comedy Star
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Cocker Spaniel's Adorable 'Busted' Face After Un-Making the Bed Is Absolutely Priceless
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Cat Mom Sends Hilarious Video to Animal Shelter to Admit She's a Foster Fail
    Parade Pets15 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Italian Greyhound Devours First-Ever Pup Cup and Takes Cuteness Levels to New Heights
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Sphynx Cat's Comedic Antics Lead Mom to Rethink Holiday Decor
    Parade Pets10 hours ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Borzoi Gives Human Most Epic Side-Eye After Failing to Score a Cookie
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Pug Positively Sprinting on Rainy Walk Wants Everyone to See His Raincoat
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    'Rowdy 'Dogs Are the Life of the Party When Doggie Day Care Groups Pups by Energy Level
    Parade Pets12 hours ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy