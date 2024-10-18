Open in App
    Labrador Retrievers in Maine Go Totally Incognito in Epic Leaf Pile & It's Priceless

    By Candace Ganger Powell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vnk2w_0wCQmYbx00

    Fall foliage in the Midwest and East Coast is a stunning portrait of, arguably, the best season of the year. If you ask Golden Retrievers Stella and Mabel, the leaves aren't only stunning, but make for the best hiding spot in the world.

    So what happens when you combine Where's Waldo and two Goldens? You get Stella and Mabel in a gloriously plush pile of fall leaves. Take a look and try to find them if you dare!

    I absolutely adore when @dognamedstella shares these clips of the pups enjoying the fall weather because it reminds me of childhood when all I wanted to do was hop into the leaf pile my parents just raked!

    I've never seen a more leaf-obsessed twosome, though Stella, now 10 years old, was the first to show the world age is nothing but a number when it comes to leaves. In other videos, she and Mabel even let the humans join in the fun every now and then!

    I'm not surprised this clip has 1.9 million likes and more than 37,000 comments from the Goldens' fans because it's just too pure, bringing so much joy just by watching the video once, twice, or 100 times!

    "I love how still they are, like a little kid, 'if I don't move, you definitely can’t see me,'" one person wrote. "Sniper and observer in position," another said. "#2 said I'll play along but I need to breathe comfortably," another joked.

    I dread the day autumn ends because these videos make my (and the collective internet's) day!

    Related: Labrador Hiding in Bathroom for a ‘Mommy Break’ Wins the Hearts of Moms Everywhere

    Labradors Excel at Hide-And-Seek

    Being a Retriever means being really good at both retrieving and searching, which is why they're often recruited as Search and Rescue dogs. So, like seeking Stella and Mabel in a leaf pile, what better way to bond with your pups than with a fun game you can play together and use as a training tool .

    West Suburban Humane Society says hide-and-seek is fantastic way to ensure your pup is mentally and physically stimulated because they have to think critically, use their nose and brain in ways they don't often do. Sure, it's tons of fun, but this kind of activity benefits their development at any age.

    To play, your pup should know commands like "sit" or "stay" so you have time to hide before setting them free, or have someone hold them. Try starting inside the house until they get the hang of it and go one room away, standing in the center of the room. You'll call out for them with any phrase of your choosing (just be consistent), and when they get to you, reward them.

    Once they get the hang of the sequence of events, you can make your hiding spot a little harder each time (leaf pile, anyone?!). If they can't seem to locate you, call out their name again so they remain interested. Pretty soon, they'll be so good at finding you, you'll have to get more creative. It's such a great way to keep them sharp while also strengthening your relationship through activity.

    Listen, we can't all be hiding pros like Stella and Mabel, but with a little practice, we can at least play together!

