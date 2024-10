Pomeranian's Costume Fashion Show Is Giving Diva Vibes in the Best Way

With Halloween near, it's not too late to grab your costume and suit up for an epic photoshoot. It's a day to become whoever you want, and for a Pomeranian named Lola, the upcoming holiday is just another reason to show off all her Spooktober looks.

Lola's current costume lineup is nothing short of envy-worthy. It's hard to pick a favorite! Take a look at her absolutely serving below!

Lola "the breakdancing Pom" knows how to celebrate Spooky Season. Between the unicorn, clown, witch, and sunflower, we can't decide which look is best. She wears them all so well, all the other costumed pups can't compete (and it's not even Halloween yet). And with Lola's Starbucks Pup Cup costume from last year, we can't help but wonder what else this little diva has in store!

"You are a lucky Pom!!" one person said. "I love every one," another added, while one person shared, "I feel this to my core. But my diva loves her costumes and dresses. Halloween is her Eras Tour."

Lola's mom @lola_thepom really nailed these looks. Pomeranians are made for the spotlight, and she's owning it!

Related: Grandpa's Sweet Bedtime Routine with His Pomeranian Is Full of Pure Love

Halloween Safety Tips for Pets

Whether Lola will dress up and walk around with her mom on Halloween or stay home and help hand out candy, The Humane Society of the United States has a few safety tips for pets , whether they're dressing up in costume or not.

Between the hustle and bustle of children outside and constant knowing or ringing of the doorbell, pets can get pretty stressed out. Be sure to put cats inside before there are people everywhere, or they might get scared and run off. They should also wear a collar with an ID tag just to be safe.

Staying home? Consider putting pets in a quiet room. If you have a pup who might dart when the door opens, put them in their crate with treats or toys until the madness ends. You could also sit outside to greet trick-or-treaters to keep from anyone causing extra noise from knocking.

If you're hosting a party, this is also a good time to place the pets in a different room where they won't be bothered. You want them to feel safe and secure with all the noise.

Keep them protected from dangerous Halloween decorations and chocolate candy, too. Things like lit candles, glow sticks, fake cobwebs, and candy wrappers can also be potentially harmful, so take care to keep those out of reach.

It's just one night, but by taking the right precautions, your fur babies will get through it with ease.