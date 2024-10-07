Sweet Pit Bull Surrenders Bed to Her 'Sleeping' Stuffed Baby in Heart-Melting Moment

A very empathetic Pit Bull gave her bed up to her "sleeping" baby stuffy and slept on the floor instead in a very cute moment caught on video.

On October 2, 2024, TikTok user JV (@whatjenniedid) shared a video of their cute pup, who has a really sweet heart. Take a look!

In a short clip shared on social media, we meet a beautiful white Pit Bull named Luna.

In the clip, we see a very sleepy white Pit Bull taking a nap on the floor of the living room. She's on the carpet in front of the couch and ottoman.

She looks really peaceful, but the funny thing about the video is where Luna is sleeping. Her dog bed is right beside her, a fluffy and soft pillow that looks like it's the perfect size to help her revitalize her energy and get a good nap.

But she's not sleeping in it—she's sleeping right next to it—because she's letting her toy stuffy bear sleep on the bed pillow instead.

Not only is it really cute, but Luna's human mom is proud of her, as she explains in the video voiceover.

"You know what? That's the kind of daughter I am raising, and I'm pretty proud," Mom admitted in the video while her sweet pup peacefully slept.

"Ya love to see it," the video's caption read. In the comment section, people thought Luna was really sweet, too.

One wrote, "Luna is the sweetest, kindest girl. BTW, that's her sister in that dog bed!"

Another shared, "Also very proud of Luna."

Someone else wrote, "The true essence of a mother’s love."

Another viewer added, "She’s a good mama to that toy!"

One joked, "The toy is a guest, and we don’t make guests sleep on the floor."

Some Say Pit Bulls Make Great Service Pets

There are some dog breeds that are better suited to be a service dog, helping people with a variety of things, from working as a hearing dog, allergy detection dog, therapy dog, guide dog, seizure response dog, and so many more.

According to the American Kennel Club , the most common dogs who work as service dogs include Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherd Dogs, and Golden Retrievers. Other dog breeds that work as service dogs may include Bernese Mountain Dogs, Poodles, Great Danes, and Collies.

According to Pettable , Pit Bulls can also make good service dogs thanks to their intelligence, ease of motivation , strength, and emotional intuition.

"Pit Bull owners are quick to point out the emotional intelligence of the breed. They report that these canines seem to intuit their emotional state and respond accordingly. This trait gives Pit Bulls the potential to be effective service dogs for those with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety or PTSD," the site explains.

And for dogs that are anything like sweet Luna, they do seem to care about others (real or stuffies), and they have that adorable empathy and love of caring for others.