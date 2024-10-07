Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade Pets

    Sweet Pit Bull Surrenders Bed to Her 'Sleeping' Stuffed Baby in Heart-Melting Moment

    By Devan McGuinness,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwYmV_0vy3GWgE00

    A very empathetic Pit Bull gave her bed up to her "sleeping" baby stuffy and slept on the floor instead in a very cute moment caught on video.

    On October 2, 2024, TikTok user JV (@whatjenniedid) shared a video of their cute pup, who has a really sweet heart. Take a look!

    In a short clip shared on social media, we meet a beautiful white Pit Bull named Luna.

    Related: Pit Bull Adorably Cries with Sadness After Chewing Up Her Favorite Toy

    In the clip, we see a very sleepy white Pit Bull taking a nap on the floor of the living room. She's on the carpet in front of the couch and ottoman.

    She looks really peaceful, but the funny thing about the video is where Luna is sleeping. Her dog bed is right beside her, a fluffy and soft pillow that looks like it's the perfect size to help her revitalize her energy and get a good nap.

    But she's not sleeping in it—she's sleeping right next to it—because she's letting her toy stuffy bear sleep on the bed pillow instead.

    Not only is it really cute, but Luna's human mom is proud of her, as she explains in the video voiceover.

    "You know what? That's the kind of daughter I am raising, and I'm pretty proud," Mom admitted in the video while her sweet pup peacefully slept.

    "Ya love to see it," the video's caption read. In the comment section, people thought Luna was really sweet, too.

    One wrote, "Luna is the sweetest, kindest girl. BTW, that's her sister in that dog bed!"

    Another shared, "Also very proud of Luna."

    Someone else wrote, "The true essence of a mother’s love."

    Another viewer added, "She’s a good mama to that toy!"

    One joked, "The toy is a guest, and we don’t make guests sleep on the floor."

    Some Say Pit Bulls Make Great Service Pets

    There are some dog breeds that are better suited to be a service dog, helping people with a variety of things, from working as a hearing dog, allergy detection dog, therapy dog, guide dog, seizure response dog, and so many more.

    According to the American Kennel Club , the most common dogs who work as service dogs include Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherd Dogs, and Golden Retrievers. Other dog breeds that work as service dogs may include Bernese Mountain Dogs, Poodles, Great Danes, and Collies.

    According to Pettable , Pit Bulls can also make good service dogs thanks to their intelligence, ease of motivation , strength, and emotional intuition.

    "Pit Bull owners are quick to point out the emotional intelligence of the breed. They report that these canines seem to intuit their emotional state and respond accordingly. This trait gives Pit Bulls the potential to be effective service dogs for those with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety or PTSD," the site explains.

    And for dogs that are anything like sweet Luna, they do seem to care about others (real or stuffies), and they have that adorable empathy and love of caring for others.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Karen Hagquist
    15h ago
    what a sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️
    felicia
    1d ago
    🥰❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pit Bull Sweetly Tucks Into Bed with Toddler Sister Just Like a Little Human
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Golden Retriever's Happy 'Helicopter Tail' While Greeting Cleaning Lady Is Touching Hearts
    Parade Pets6 days ago
    Gigantic Maine Coon Cat's Grooming Session Is a True Sight to Behold
    Parade Pets21 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Woman Took Her Dog To Receive His Medication And Then Something Hilarious Happened
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Dachshund Sweetly Carries His Stuffies to 'Party' & Counts to Ensure They're All There
    Parade Pets6 days ago
    Senior Yorkie Who Still Looks Like a Puppy Has People Totally Amazed
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Overzealous Doberman Plowing Down Mom Is Why Every Home Needs a Camera
    Parade Pets5 days ago
    English Sheepdog Creates Cute New Dance Craze Upon Mom's Return Home
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Husky Spots Mom Coming to Pick Her Up and Lets Out the Funniest Screams
    Parade Pets5 days ago
    Adorable Little Girl’s Reaction to Blue Tick Coonhound's Amazing Trick Overflows with Cuteness
    Parade Pets6 days ago
    Great Dane Reacts Adorably to Daycare Report Card Being Read by Dad
    DogTime2 days ago
    Dog Dad Reads Pup’s Report Card From Daycare & It’s Hilariously Telling
    InspireMore1 day ago
    Thousands of dachshund dogs descend upon beach for ‘sausage walk’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Rhodesian Ridgeback Spreads Pure Joy As 'Happiness Ambassador' for Passengers on the Tube
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Woman Moves Into New House Only To Find A Hopeful Furry Stranger Looking For Kindness
    pupvine.com8 hours ago
    Frenchie and Pit Bull Go Head-To-Head with Skeleton Candy Bowl and It's a Riot
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Pit Bull ‘Thinks Outside the Box’ with New Outdoor Dog Bed and It’s Priceless
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Tiny Starving Pup Appears On Woman’s Doorstep At Her Vacation Home, Only To Receive The Nicest Gift
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    'World's Bossiest' Golden Retriever's Funny Way of Ordering Mom Around Is the Best
    Parade Pets5 days ago
    Husky's Sweet Way of Ensuring Blind Pit Bull Friend Can Always Find Her Is So Touching
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    6 Plants You Need to Prune ASAP in Fall — Get These Cut Back Before It's Too Late
    Livingetc2 days ago
    Heartbroken Pittie Left In The Woods Just Waited Hoping Her Owner Would Come Back For Her
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify7 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a Soft & Cozy Cat Tree-Condo for Less Than $40 and It'll Go Fast
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Chicken Letting 'Her' Toddler Comb Her Feathers Is a Mama At Heart
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Rescuer Realized A Mysterious Animal Was Stuck In A Well, So She Tried To Help
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Elderly Chihuahua's Excitement Over Morning Medication Is So Full of Sweetness
    Parade Pets5 days ago
    Dog Who Used To Live In A Shelter For 2 Years Can’t Fall Asleep Until His Mom Tucks Him In At Night
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Workmen find starving puppy lying in filthy crate
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy