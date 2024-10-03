Open in App
    Adorable Dachshunds Cozy Up to Spooky Halloween Dummy Like He's Their New Best Friend

    By Candace Ganger Powell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N64bX_0vt7jO7800

    With Spooky Season all geared up and ready to go, it's time to drag out last year's decorations and get in the spirit. Bring on all the inflatable ghosts, giant spiders, and scary everything! For one family of Dachshunds, Halloween means spending time snuggling with their favorite friend - a dummy!

    'Tis the season for the most appropriately-timed TikTok video posted by @scbigdaddy, which shows the three pups cozying up to the Uncle Fester lookalike dummy as if he's a real man. It's honestly too cute! Take a look below!

    "When you bring out your Halloween dummy and the dogs think he is real," the 12-second video says, as each of the three Dachshunds greets their old pretend friend (who's obviously just there to provide them a warm place to curl up and nap).

    "The babies have made themselves a new friend!!" the caption reads, and it's clear they're fans!

    With more than 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments, this is one way to ring in the Halloween season.

    "They said Uncle Fester is kinda weird but he’s chill," one person said. "If not friend, why friend-shaped," another joked. "A lap is a lap," another added.

    These three cuties get to enjoy Uncle Fester's company for a whole month. No more lonely days while their pet parents are at work. Is there anything better?

    Related: Dog Mom Takes 8 Dachshunds on First Professional Photo Shoot and It’s No Easy Feat

    Ease Your Dog's Separation Anxiety With a Dummy

    If you have a dog that struggles with separation anxiety when you're away, professional dog trainer Brittany Cassidy of St. Louis Obedience Training says you might be able to find a new use for that seasonal mannequin or dummy prop doll after all.

    Cassidy first purchased a dummy from her local Halloween store. She wanted one that can bend like a person to make it feel real. Giving her a name, dressing the dummy in her clothes, and spritzing the doll with her perfume to help her pup feel more comfortable with the essence of Mom.

    Introducing the doll, stating it in a way you'd greet any visitor, allowed her dog to feel the dummy out, sniff it, and after sitting on the couch with it, the dog could engage at their own pace. Cassidy further acted out this ruse by talking, hugging, and engaging with the dummy herself so the dog would feel this is something she can feel safe with.

    Once her dog felt comfortable, the trainer tested this new strategy by saying goodbye to her dog and walking out the door where she waited 30 minutes before returning. She found this method worked really well adding it's important you should start slow. If your dog shows signs of panic, she suggests to go back inside and continue engaging with the dummy before trying again.

    This may not be for every dog, but if you have a particularly anxious fur baby, it couldn't hurt to try. Look how happy the Dachshunds are with their new friend!

    Joey Macks
    7h ago
    Too much🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰
    Marilyn Roudebush
    15h ago
    so adorable
