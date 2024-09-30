Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Makes a Splash on First Swim Showing Littermates How It's Done

It’s a common misconception that breeds like Golden Retrievers are natural-born swimmers. While many may have it in their DNA, early exposure to water has the most impact when determining a dog’s love of the sport. Experienced pet parents understand this and strive to introduce their pets to swimming as early as possible, which can set the stage for a lifetime of fun.

While starting at only eight weeks might sound young, this little puppy was up for the challenge. And even though it may have been her first paddle, she took to the water like a pro.

Watch this brave girl make waves in a video shared on September 23:

It appears little Miss Green will be a terrific adventure dog! This courageous girl undoubtedly has a combination of strong water instincts along with a fearless drive because she doesn’t hesitate once her paws touch the water. She walked in like she had done it a million times before and began paddling. Even her human mom, Susan (@ butternut_goldens ), was surprised by her boldness, giving her plenty of encouragement to keep her going. That tiny cry at the end, which seemed to express her delight, nearly melted my heart! Her siblings, however, were not as brave and decided to stay on shore, wrestling with each other instead. Given their young age, that seems fair too.

What Age Can Dogs Learn to Swim?

Dogs can begin learning to swim when they are 8 to 12 weeks old. At this age, they have developed enough physical strength and coordination to explore swimming under supervision safely. Introducing puppies to water early on helps them gain confidence and familiarity, which can prevent fear of water later in life. However, the introduction should be gradual, and the water should be calm and shallow to avoid overwhelming them. Creating a positive association with swimming can help them get the exercise they need as they get older without putting stress on their joints, so going slow and making it fun is essential.

This beautiful Golden Retriever puppy won people’s hearts. One person shared, “That’s awesome. What a beautiful moment. Cute pups. Now I want a third Golden.” They are hard to resist. Viewer @sahara_souza remarked, “Typical Golden puppies who love water! So, darling!” They are! Viewer @christy.llwalters responded, “They are so adorable! Great little swimmer! Love the noises!” Those squeaky noises pushed this cuteness right over the top.

There’s nothing like a precious puppy to remind us how delightful the simplest activities can be when we slow down to enjoy them. No wonder we have long considered dogs to be man’s best friend.