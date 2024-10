Greyhound Hits Snooze After a Playdate with Tiny Princesses and It’s a Whole Mood

As a mom with a four year old girl who has endless bounds of energy and a six year old Boxer/Pit Bull mix who is usually very ready to match that energy, the moments after bedtime are absolutely sacred to me. The house is finally quiet, and I can sit down, catch my breath, and decompress before moving on to do the 100 things I need to get done before my own bedtime routine kicks in. My dog tends to be the same way; if she and my human kid have been playing before bedtime, it's a guarantee that I'll find her snuggled up in bed, doing a little decompressing of her own.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who feel this way when we finally get some child free time! The sweet Greyhound in this Instagram video totally does, too, and there's no shame in knowing your limits! It's called self care, duh.

This video comes to us from @misxpoppy.thegrey on Instagram, where the mom of this Greyhound pup , Poppy, showed what happened when she finally gets a break from being at the center of her tiny human's playdate.

Poppy is all snuggled up in her bed next to the door, keeping warm in the sunlight that's streaming through the window. When her mom gets close, she barely has the energy to lift her head and look her way. Don't worry, we've all been there!

"Sweet Poppy is so calm and patient with our 6 year old but when she has friends over screaming and running around everywhere it can be a little much (for me too lol)," her mom wrote in the caption. "She just needs a little minute of peace and quiet."

There's no shame in that! Kids can be loud and a bit overwhelming. No one is going to fault Poppy for needing a little break!

More About Poppy the Greyhound

Considering how good it sounds like Poppy is with her six year old human sister, it's surprising to find out that she moved in with her forever fam less than a year ago!

In another video , Poppy's mom explained that they had adopted her from the racing industry, and she had a hard time adjusting at first after everything she'd been through. According to the Humane Society of the United States, with Greyhound racing now being illegal in 42 states , more and more of these dogs are looking for homes. And since the practice can be so abusive, it's understandable if Poppy would have some stuff to work through after being adopted.

The good news? Now, Poppy is in a much better place — mentally and physically.

"Today she is happy, confident and relaxed," her mom wrote. "Eating well, not as scared of new things and sleeping through the night. It takes time, but is worth every second."

It's good to hear that Poppy is so loved... even if that love can sometimes be overwhelming when it's coming from her new sister!