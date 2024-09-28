Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade Pets

    Golden Retriever's Reaction to 1st Birthday Cake Is Pure Sweetness

    By Candace Ganger Powell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dc0j9_0vn9MArn00

    With every passing year we get to spend with our pooches, it's important to celebrate how important they are in our lives. And celebrations are even better if they involve cake! Duke the Golden Retriever just celebrated his first birthday, and he can't wait to dig into his very own cake.

    On September22, @thegoldenpupduke shared the Golden's birthday extravaganza and it's safe to say he was all about the sweet stuff! Get ready to fall in love with this precious pup.

    "When you throw your dog a 1st birthday party and they love it," the video says. The birthday boy is seen wearing a blue bandana and matching hat as he sets his sights on the magnificent birthday cake, even posing with it before he has a taste.

    The small cake is fit for a king complete with a doggie bone on the top. Once he digs in, he doesn't want to stop! Even after it's put on the counter, Duke hops up on his hind legs to try to get another bite! This sweet boy deserves all the dog-friendly cakes in the world.

    "Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet Duke," the caption says, as many of the pup's followers flocked to offer their birthday wishes.

    This Golden Retriever may only be a year old, but he's already filled everyone's lives with so much joy.

    Related: Golden Retriever's Epic Roll in the Mud Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

    How To Make Dog-Friendly Cupcakes

    If you're looking to celebrate your dog's birthday and want a cake they can enjoy, Milkbone has a cupcake recipe that's sure to be a winner, and you probably have most of this stuff already!

    First, gather your ingredients:

    • 4 large eggs
    • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
    • 1/3 cup peanut butter
    • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
    • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
    • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
    • 3 cups coarsely shredded carrot
    • 4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks
    • 1 (5.3 oz.) carton plain nonfat Greek yogurt
    • 24 Milk-Bone Mini’s dog biscuits

    Preheat your oven to 350°F, and then grease a 24-cupcake pan. While the oven heats, beat the eggs in a bowl on high speed for 1 minute before adding the applesauce, peanut butter, and oil. Continue beating until well-combined. Slowly add in the flour, baking soda and carrot. When finished, place the batter into muffin cups and bake for 20-23 minutes. Make sure to cool them for 5 minutes before removing them from the pan to cool completely.

    In the meantime, make the "frosting!" Boil the potatoes on high heat in a medium sauce pan filled with water. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer 20 minutes. Drain all the water from the potatoes except 1/2, and set aside. Beat the potatoes on high speed, adding the yogurt until creamy. Use the cooking liquid a little at a time to get a spreadable consistency. You can fill a piping bag to decorate or just spread with a knife, adding one dog biscuit on top of each cupcake. Voila! You're done!

    These yummy treats should be served within 4 hours but you can store them covered in a refrigerator for up to 2 days. The site also notes to avoid use of artificial sweeteners because those are harmful to dogs.

    Duke's birthday was a smashing success, thanks in part to that delicious cake! Now, you can do the very same for your dog!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Charyne Anderson
    2d ago
    Having a birthday for your dog is so precious.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sweet Golden Retriever Gifts Mom His Beachside Treasure in Act of Pure Sweetness
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Orange Maine Coon's 'Cuddle Aggression' Toward German Shepherd Is Too Cute for Words
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Mom Trains Her Goldendoodle to Give Her 'Human Cuddles' When She Gets Home From Work
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Blue Merle Frenchie Reunites with Dad at Airport After Weeks Apart, Sparking Joy for All
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    All 40 Photo Finalists for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
    petapixel.com4 days ago
    Inquisitive Doberman Left Stunned After Gigantic Great Dane Encounter
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Makes a Splash on First Swim Showing Littermates How It's Done
    Parade Pets6 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Bulldog Cuddling with Little Boy After Day Apart Captures the Essence of True Love
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    German Shepherd's Sweet Fear Over Meeting Kitten Sibling Is Too Cute
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    7-Week-Old Golden Retriever’s First Time Playing with a Ball Is Too Precious
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Vizsla's Cute 'Bobbing for Apples' Adventure Is Full of Nostalgic Halloween Fun
    Parade Pets3 hours ago
    Anxious Rescue Malinois Needs Night 'Horse ASMR' To Calm Down and It's Amazing
    Parade Pets2 hours ago
    Australian Shepherd Trying to Herd Cat Into Behaving Gets the Sassiest Swat
    Parade Pets4 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Golden Retriever Babies in Halloween Costumes Are Pure Puppy Perfection
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Sassy Pug Gives Traffic Cones Taking Up Her 'Potty Spot' a Piece of Her Mind
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Kittens' Slow Crawling 'Race' to Mom Is the Cutest Competition in History
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    10 Star Wars Costumes for Dogs to Celebrate Halloween & Beyond
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Costco Is Selling Iconic Christmas Advent Calendars for Dogs but They'll Disappear Fast
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Tiny Dachshund Discovers Nature’s Perfect Umbrella and It’s Cuteness Overload
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    English Bulldog's Disapproval of Pumpkin-Scented Candle Is the Cutest Buzz Kill
    Parade Pets5 days ago
    Parents Surprise Labrador With Her Own Puppy in the Sweetest Way
    Parade Pets1 day ago
    Cattle Dog's Sorrowful Reaction to a Piece of Paper on Her Nose Deserves an Oscar
    Parade Pets2 days ago
    Dog Trainer Reveals the Unexpected Reason Dogs Kick After ‘Doing Their Business’
    Parade Pets4 hours ago
    Rare & Adorable 'Samoyed-Bumblebee' Hybrid is the Latest Trend in Home Security
    Parade Pets4 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Sphynx Cat Delivers Endless Cuddles to Help French Bulldog Heal After Surgery
    Parade Pets22 hours ago
    The Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants of 2024, According to Tripadvisor
    Parade Pets3 days ago
    Rottweiler Becomes the Sweetest Big Brother to Dachshund Puppy and Everyone's in Love
    Parade Pets1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy