Golden Retriever's Reaction to 1st Birthday Cake Is Pure Sweetness

With every passing year we get to spend with our pooches, it's important to celebrate how important they are in our lives. And celebrations are even better if they involve cake! Duke the Golden Retriever just celebrated his first birthday, and he can't wait to dig into his very own cake.

On September22, @thegoldenpupduke shared the Golden's birthday extravaganza and it's safe to say he was all about the sweet stuff! Get ready to fall in love with this precious pup.

"When you throw your dog a 1st birthday party and they love it," the video says. The birthday boy is seen wearing a blue bandana and matching hat as he sets his sights on the magnificent birthday cake, even posing with it before he has a taste.

The small cake is fit for a king complete with a doggie bone on the top. Once he digs in, he doesn't want to stop! Even after it's put on the counter, Duke hops up on his hind legs to try to get another bite! This sweet boy deserves all the dog-friendly cakes in the world.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet Duke," the caption says, as many of the pup's followers flocked to offer their birthday wishes.

This Golden Retriever may only be a year old, but he's already filled everyone's lives with so much joy.

How To Make Dog-Friendly Cupcakes

If you're looking to celebrate your dog's birthday and want a cake they can enjoy, Milkbone has a cupcake recipe that's sure to be a winner, and you probably have most of this stuff already!

First, gather your ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup peanut butter

peanut butter 1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

3 cups coarsely shredded carrot

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks

1 (5.3 oz.) carton plain nonfat Greek yogurt

24 Milk-Bone Mini’s dog biscuits

Preheat your oven to 350°F, and then grease a 24-cupcake pan. While the oven heats, beat the eggs in a bowl on high speed for 1 minute before adding the applesauce, peanut butter, and oil. Continue beating until well-combined. Slowly add in the flour, baking soda and carrot. When finished, place the batter into muffin cups and bake for 20-23 minutes. Make sure to cool them for 5 minutes before removing them from the pan to cool completely.

In the meantime, make the "frosting!" Boil the potatoes on high heat in a medium sauce pan filled with water. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer 20 minutes. Drain all the water from the potatoes except 1/2, and set aside. Beat the potatoes on high speed, adding the yogurt until creamy. Use the cooking liquid a little at a time to get a spreadable consistency. You can fill a piping bag to decorate or just spread with a knife, adding one dog biscuit on top of each cupcake. Voila! You're done!



These yummy treats should be served within 4 hours but you can store them covered in a refrigerator for up to 2 days. The site also notes to avoid use of artificial sweeteners because those are harmful to dogs.

Duke's birthday was a smashing success, thanks in part to that delicious cake! Now, you can do the very same for your dog!