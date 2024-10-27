Open in App
    How to Make Thanksgiving Dinner for Under $50 at Aldi

    By Natalie Hoage,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftRq7_0wO6JGF700

    For many, Thanksgiving is one of the few days out of the year that extended family and friends get together for a feast. I love planning the menu, decorating, and setting a gorgeous table or two for all of us to enjoy our meal at. Bonus points because hosting forces me to deep clean my house, too! But preparing a feast can get pretty pricey, unless you head to ALDI for what you need.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlsyO_0wO6JGF700

    PR Newswire

    On October 16, Aldi released a shopping list that allows you to feed 10 people for $47. It includes a Butterball turkey, ingredients for pumpkin pie and side dishes, for less than $4.70 per person. Talk about a steal!

    More About ALDI's Thanksgiving Dinner for Under $50

    ALDI's press release explained, "the meal delivers on the traditional, crowd-pleasing favorites that guests crave without the sales, coupons, minimum purchase requirements, loyalty cards and other hoops required to save at traditional grocers." The shopping list includes everything you need to fill your table with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

    • A whole Butterball turkey

    • Stonemill poultry spices and herbs

    • Stonemill brown gravy mix

    • L’Oven fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls

    • Cheese club shells & Cheese

    • Russet potatoes

    • Sweet potatoes

    • Baker’s Corner miniature marshmallows

    • Happy Harvest French green beans

    • Mushroom soup

    • Chef’s Cupboard French fried onions

    • Yellow onions

    • Chef’s Cupboard chicken broth

    • Chef’s Cupboard cornbread stuffing

    • Baby peeled carrots

    • A bunch of celery

    • Friendly Farms whipped dairy topping

    • Bake House Creations pie crust

    • Baker’s Corner 100% pure canned pumpkin

    • Baker’s Corner evaporated milk

    What's great about ALDI's list is that it's not pre-bundled like meal deals available at other grocery and big box stores. They list each budget-friendly item so you can curate a menu to suit your family's tastes. You can even pick up one of their $10 wine bundles that includes a bottle of wine and either cheese and crackers, truffle dip, or pumpkin pie.

    Why is ALDI so much cheaper than other stores? Years ago, I had a mommy blog and ALDI invited me to come visit one of their stores before a grand opening. They explained that most supermarkets carry mostly name-brand items, but at ALDI, the majority of their products (about 90%) are private label. They do carry some name brand products, usually overstock or discontinued products, that they purchase at a reduced price and then sell to us at a lower cost.

    Taste of Home shared that experts at the Farm Bureau keep track of what Americans spend on Thanksgiving dinner each year. Thanksgiving dinner soared in 2022 when supply chain struggles (thanks to COVID) made certain ingredients harder to come by. In 2023, prices came down, and the average dinner for 10 cost about $61.17. Experts say that prices won't go up too much this year for Thanksgiving dinner, but you'd be crazy not to save a few bucks by heading to ALDI! And while you're there, you can pick up some nostalgic holiday decor , too!

