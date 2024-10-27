Target Is Selling a 'Perfect' $240 Accent Chair That Looks So Similar to a Designer Version That's Nearly 8x the Price

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Rearranging and redecorating your space at midnight? Us too.That's also usually about the time that we decide to purchase new furniture that will upgrade the living area — like a new sofa , side table, or accent chair. Target is selling some stunning pieces at a reasonable price, so you don't have to pay top dollar for designer items , but can still have a home that looks chic.

The Studio McGee Cane Accent Chair is currently on-sale for 25% off, making it significantly cheaper than a luxury style with a similar design. The chair is made of a rubberwood frame with a lacquered finish to make it look shiny, but sleek. The cream-colored cushions are removable so that you can wash them at the drop of a hat (which is especially handy when you're known to spill a beverage or two).

Studio McGee Cane Accent Chair Cream, $240 (was $320) at Target

You don't have to assemble this chair in any way, which is an automatic win in our book. "My favorite accent chair," one shopper wrote. "It came already assembled. It’s such a cute chair - the perfect boho vibe. It’s also super comfortable & my go-to reading chair." Other shoppers described it as "beautiful," "perfect," and ideal for "extra seating." Plus you don't have to pay the nearly $2,000 price tag for a lookalike.

Four Hands Merit Outdoor Chair, $1,799 at Neiman Marcus

The Four Hands Merit Outdoor Chair is not only $1,799, but will also cost $220 for shipping. The furniture features the same light brown wicker design as Target's, with the cushions instead being a stark white (and assembly is required for this one). If you're keen on upgrading your living space but not depleting your bank account, we suggest you opt for Target's epic accent chair deal.