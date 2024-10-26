Kate Spade Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $249 Crossbody Bag for Only $49, and Shoppers Say It's Perfect for the Essentials

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to accessories , we say the more the merrier. That's especially true for the Kate Spade Outlet's Sadie Crossbody Set . It's essentially a two-for-one deal, since the crossbody bag comes with a removable smaller bag that can fit in its exterior pocket. But that's not all — the set is also on sale for $49, which is a a whopping $200 off!

Kate Spade ​​Sadie Crossbody Set, $49 (was $249) at Kate Spade Outlet

The Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set is the bag that you can turn to when you only want to carry the basics. We're talking phone, wallet, keys, and a few smaller items, like some lip gloss and hand sanitizer. At 7.87 inches long, 0.79 inches wide, and 4.92 inches tall, it's quite compact, and in the best way possible. With this small crossbody , you don't have to worry about your bag getting in the way while you go about your day.

Related: Target Is Selling an 'Absolutely Gorgeous' $60 Topcoat That Looks Just Like a Designer Style That's Over 8x the Price

Just because it's small doesn't mean there's no storage. You can find a slip pocket on the inside and on its exterior to place the smaller zip-up bag that it comes with. Like we said, it's for the essentials.

According to reviews, shoppers are making the most out of this convenient crossbody bag.

Kate Spade ​​Sadie Crossbody Set, $49 (was $249) at Kate Spade Outlet

"It's perfect when I want to carry something light. Mostly when I go shopping," one shopper wrote. Another reviewer also said they use it while they shop to carry their ID, debit card, and phone. "It's perfect," they wrote.

Other shoppers wrote that it's perfect for every day or a night out, and it's "super cute and sleek."

Kate Spade Kenzie Card Case Crossbody, $59 (was $199) at Kate Spade Outlet

You can't go wrong with buying the Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set , but if you want another option, you're in luck. The Kate Spade Kenzie Card Case Crossbody is another compact and no-frills bag that's made for only the essentials. And it's on sale for $59.

Add one, both, or multiple to your cart, but whichever you choose, you'll walk away knowing you scored an amazing deal.