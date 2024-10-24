Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Wayfair Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $960 Bed for as Low as $170, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect for the Price'

    By Pauline Lacsamana,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V05lx_0wKEdKFU00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Finding an affordable and stylish bed can be tough, but it's not impossible. If you need convincing, Wayfair's Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is proof. The bed costs up to $960, however, it's currently on sale for as low as $170. If that's not a steal, we don't know what is.

    Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed, From $170 (was up to $960) at Wayfair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdnEz_0wKEdKFU00

    Courtesy of Wayfair

    The Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is a stunning bed that will add a modern touch to your bedroom. With a wingback and paneled headboard, it looks ultra chic. The bed frame is upholstered in soft fabric that feels as good as it looks. The bed is available in most of your standard sizes: full, queen, and king. You can get it in seven different colors, including pink, white, black, gray, and more.

    Related: Macy’s Is Selling a 'High-Quality' $100 Comforter Set for Only $30, and It's the Lowest Price It's Been All Season

    Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed, From $170 (was up to $960) at Wayfair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW29p_0wKEdKFU00

    Courtesy of Wayfair

    Shoppers can't say enough amazing things about this stylish bed frame. According to reviews, it's "super cute," "good quality," "sturdy but luxurious," and "perfect for the price."

    "It took me a long time to choose a bed that looked expensive but didn't cost too much," one shopper wrote. Then they came across this Wayfair bed. "Made the right choice," they wrote. "It looks great!"

    "I’m obsessed with this bed! I wanted to purchase my first king size bed but didn’t want to break the bank. And I was a bit nervous but after obsessing over the reviews and looking at pictures I made the purchase," another shopper wrote. "This bed is amazing. And VERY sturdy. It comes with way more support on the frame than you would think."

    For under $200, Wayfair's Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is an amazing choice.

    Related Search

    WayfairOnline shoppingMacyWayfair sales

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Target Is Selling a 'Super Cute' Denim Jacket That Looks Just Like a Levi's Style That's Over 3x the Price
    Parade19 hours ago
    Macy’s Has the 'Coziest’ Plush Throw Blanket on Sale for Just $18, and Shoppers Call it the 'Best Throw Ever'
    Parade2 days ago
    Aldi’s heated blanket is an affordable winter must-have – and we predict a sell-out
    The Independent2 days ago
    Aldi's New Adorably Festive Holiday Bowls are Flying Off Shelves at Just $5 Each
    Parade2 days ago
    Aldi's Gorgeous New Bamboo Towers are Flying Off Shelves at $25 Each
    Parade19 hours ago
    Woman’s Incredible Thrift Store Find Could Be Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars!
    InspireMore1 day ago
    The Vaccine Doctors Are Begging Every Single Person Over 50 to Get This Winter
    Parade15 hours ago
    Wayfair Has a ‘Fabulous’ Boho Accent Pouf on Sale for 71% Off, and Reviewers Say It's ‘Perfect for Anywhere in the House'
    Parade2 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling 'Dazzling' $115 Hoop Earrings for Just $16, and Shoppers Are 'Seriously Impressed' With Them
    Parade16 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling an 'Amazing' $200 Stone Bath Mat for Only $30, and Shoppers Say It Dries Almost Instantly
    Parade18 hours ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Cozy' $13 Half-Zip Pullover Similar to Athleta and Vuori Styles Almost 9x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Clever Butter Trick We Wish We’d Known About Sooner
    Parade1 day ago
    Carrie Underwood's 'Best Legs Ever' Steal the Show in New Photos
    Parade19 hours ago
    The 3 Best ALDI Fall Finds, According to an ALDI Expert
    Simply Recipes1 day ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Kate Spade Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $249 Crossbody Bag for Only $49, and Shoppers Say It's Perfect for the Essentials
    Parade5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    A&W Root Beer Fans Are Ready to Go 'All in' on New Limited-Edition Soda Flavor
    Parade1 day ago
    Macy's Is Selling 'Very Comfortable' $119 Booties for Only $50, and Shoppers Call Them a 'Must-Have'
    Parade3 days ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    This Week’s ALDI Finds Prove Nostalgia is This Year's Biggest Christmas Trend
    Parade Home & Garden1 day ago
    '1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Has Scary Incident While Learning to Drive After Losing 500 Pounds
    Parade16 hours ago
    The Best Coffee Chain in America Was Just Revealed—And You Probably Won't Believe What It Is
    Parade20 hours ago
    Nordstrom Is Selling a 'Cute' $228 Rebecca Minkoff Crossbody Bag for Just $91, and Shoppers Say 'It's a Keeper'
    Parade1 day ago
    Fans Defend Denzel Washington After Wild Video of Actor Losing His Cool Goes Viral
    Parade1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Macy’s Is Selling a ‘Beautiful’ Puffer Coat for Nearly 56% Off, and It's the Lowest Price It's Been All Season
    Parade1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy