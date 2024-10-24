Wayfair Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $960 Bed for as Low as $170, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect for the Price'

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding an affordable and stylish bed can be tough, but it's not impossible. If you need convincing, Wayfair's Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is proof. The bed costs up to $960, however, it's currently on sale for as low as $170. If that's not a steal, we don't know what is.

Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed, From $170 (was up to $960) at Wayfair

The Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is a stunning bed that will add a modern touch to your bedroom. With a wingback and paneled headboard, it looks ultra chic. The bed frame is upholstered in soft fabric that feels as good as it looks. The bed is available in most of your standard sizes: full, queen, and king. You can get it in seven different colors, including pink, white, black, gray, and more.

Shoppers can't say enough amazing things about this stylish bed frame. According to reviews, it's "super cute," "good quality," "sturdy but luxurious," and "perfect for the price."

"It took me a long time to choose a bed that looked expensive but didn't cost too much," one shopper wrote. Then they came across this Wayfair bed. "Made the right choice," they wrote. "It looks great!"

"I’m obsessed with this bed! I wanted to purchase my first king size bed but didn’t want to break the bank. And I was a bit nervous but after obsessing over the reviews and looking at pictures I made the purchase," another shopper wrote. "This bed is amazing. And VERY sturdy. It comes with way more support on the frame than you would think."

For under $200, Wayfair's Willa Arlo Interiors ​​Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed is an amazing choice.