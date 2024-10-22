Kate Spade Has an 'Amazing' $429 Convertible Satchel on Sale for Just $103, and Shoppers Call It the 'Best Bag Ever’

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Medium-sized bags are perfect for those busy days where you need to carry more stuff that can fit into a smaller crossbody . They're not quite as large as a tote bag , but have enough room that fits a substantial amount of items.

We're specifically looking for a purse that looks upscale enough to wear with fancy ensembles, but can pair with a casual outfit at the same time. The first stop we made was Kate Spade Outlet , and we found the most beautiful satchel on sale for over 75% off its original price.

Kate Spade Lena Medium Satchel, $103 (was $429) at Kate Spade Outlet

Timeless, classic, sophisticated, and stunning are the first few words that came to mind when we spotted this purse. It has arectangular design with rounded edges that measures about 12 inches by 9 inches, with 4 inches of depth. The interior is separated into three main compartments, which is fantastic for staying organized. The middle compartment has a secure zipper closure, while the compartments on the opposite ends use magnetic snap closures.

And if those three pockets aren't enough for you, there are extra slip pockets on the inside that are perfect for smaller items. We can't imagine that anything can get lost inside this bag, because of how well its compartments keep everything in its place.

As much as we love all of this satchel's features, what we love most is that you can wear it using the 5 inch top handles, or the longer 22 inch crossbody strap. Whenever we find a fantastic two-in-one bag like this one, we're almost instantly more inclined to buy it. Reviewers say that this purse's versatility is "amazing" and call it a "fabulous" addition to any wardrobe.



And finally, this Kate Spade satchel is made from the most beautiful imported pebbled leather that's available in three awesome colors. You can pick it up in classic black or tan brown, or opt for a pop of color by picking up the bright yellow version. Shoppers say that this "elegant" convertible satchel "goes well with everything" and call it "the best bag ever." And now that it's over 75% off, you can get it into your daily rotation at a true bargain price.