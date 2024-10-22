Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Kate Spade Has an 'Amazing' $429 Convertible Satchel on Sale for Just $103, and Shoppers Call It the 'Best Bag Ever’

    By Bernadette Deron,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Plwrp_0wHacKI800

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Medium-sized bags are perfect for those busy days where you need to carry more stuff that can fit into a smaller crossbody . They're not quite as large as a tote bag , but have enough room that fits a substantial amount of items.

    We're specifically looking for a purse that looks upscale enough to wear with fancy ensembles, but can pair with a casual outfit at the same time. The first stop we made was Kate Spade Outlet , and we found the most beautiful satchel on sale for over 75% off its original price.

    Kate Spade Lena Medium Satchel, $103 (was $429) at Kate Spade Outlet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pw7Dx_0wHacKI800

    Courtesy of Kate Spade Outlet

    Timeless, classic, sophisticated, and stunning are the first few words that came to mind when we spotted this purse. It has arectangular design with rounded edges that measures about 12 inches by 9 inches, with 4 inches of depth. The interior is separated into three main compartments, which is fantastic for staying organized. The middle compartment has a secure zipper closure, while the compartments on the opposite ends use magnetic snap closures.

    And if those three pockets aren't enough for you, there are extra slip pockets on the inside that are perfect for smaller items. We can't imagine that anything can get lost inside this bag, because of how well its compartments keep everything in its place.

    Related: Kate Spade Is Selling a 'Fabulous' $359 Leather Tote for Only $79, and Shoppers Say It's the 'Best Bag Ever'

    As much as we love all of this satchel's features, what we love most is that you can wear it using the 5 inch top handles, or the longer 22 inch crossbody strap. Whenever we find a fantastic two-in-one bag like this one, we're almost instantly more inclined to buy it. Reviewers say that this purse's versatility is "amazing" and call it a "fabulous" addition to any wardrobe.

    Kate Spade Lena Medium Satchel, $103 (was $429) at Kate Spade Outlet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0a4v_0wHacKI800

    Courtesy of Kate Spade Outlet

    And finally, this Kate Spade satchel is made from the most beautiful imported pebbled leather that's available in three awesome colors. You can pick it up in classic black or tan brown, or opt for a pop of color by picking up the bright yellow version. Shoppers say that this "elegant" convertible satchel "goes well with everything" and call it "the best bag ever." And now that it's over 75% off, you can get it into your daily rotation at a true bargain price.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coach Is Selling a 'Beautiful' $398 Bucket Bag for Only $127 Thanks to a Limited Double Discount
    Parade2 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Gorgeous' $268 Michael Kors Crossbody for Just $62, and Shoppers Are Obsessed
    Parade28 days ago
    Wayfair Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $960 Bed for as Low as $170, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect for the Price'
    Parade5 hours ago
    Kate Spade Is Selling 'Luxurious' Holiday Purses for Up to Nearly 76% Off — Shop Our 8 Favorites Now
    Parade1 day ago
    Macy’s Has the 'Coziest’ Plush Throw Blanket on Sale for Just $18, and Shoppers Call it the 'Best Throw Ever'
    Parade9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Aldi's New Adorably Festive Holiday Bowls are Flying Off Shelves at Just $5 Each
    Parade1 day ago
    Macy's Is Selling a 'Perfect' $298 Michael Kors Satchel For Just $143 — Shop It Now Before It Sells Out
    Parade1 day ago
    Macy's Is Selling 'Very Comfortable' $119 Booties for Only $50, and Shoppers Call Them a 'Must-Have'
    Parade1 day ago
    Sam's Club Is Selling a Stunning Oval Cast Iron Dutch Oven Nearly Identical to a Le Creuset Style 9x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade3 days ago
    Wayfair Has a ‘Fabulous’ Boho Accent Pouf on Sale for 71% Off, and Reviewers Say It's ‘Perfect for Anywhere in the House’
    Parade10 hours ago
    Kate Spade Is Selling the 'Perfect' $329 Crossbody Bag for Only $77, and Shoppers Say It's the 'Best Bag Ever'
    Parade23 hours ago
    'Little People, Big World's Zach and Tori Roloff Divide Fans in New Dancing Video With Kids
    Parade1 day ago
    Macy's Is Selling 'Perfect' Platform Slippers That Look Almost Identical to an Ugg Style That's Nearly 4x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    NYT ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers Today, Thursday, October 24
    Parade15 hours ago
    Amazon's Bestselling $111 Steam Cleaner Is On Sale for Only $57, and Shoppers Say It's a 'Gamechanger'
    Parade2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Another Netflix hit series returns with a 100% critics’ score
    BGR.com3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Live With Kelly & Mark' Teases a Big 'Last' for the Show
    Parade23 hours ago
    Fans Can't Get Enough of Lizzo's 'Snatched' Waist Amid Weight Loss Journey: 'This Is Crazy'
    Parade2 days ago
    Wayfair Is Selling a 'Super Cute' $134 Accent Cabinet for Only $67, and Shoppers Say It's So Versatile
    Parade1 day ago
    Aldi's Super-Handy $10 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set Is Sending Shoppers Running to Find It
    Parade5 hours ago
    Fans Are Obsessed With Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey's 'Old Soul' Voice in New Singing Video
    Parade2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Big Lots' Incredibly Adorable Snowman-Shaped Mugs are $6, and They're Flying Off Shelves
    Parade2 days ago
    New Audio From Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert Gives Fans ‘Chills’
    Parade20 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Infectious Disease Experts Are Begging Families To Pay Attention to These Three Unexpected Symptoms of Whooping Cough
    Parade1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy