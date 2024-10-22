Open in App
    • Parade

    'Matlock' Fans Get Great News from CBS

    By Paulette Cohn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH4mP_0wHaV3pl00

    CBS announced today a second season order for Matlock , the new critically acclaimed drama starring Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock.

    “This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach , president of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

    Related: Matlock Star Kathy Bates on Ageism, Her Acting Addiction and Being Invisible

    There had been some misunderstanding and reports in the media that Bates had planned to retire after Season 1, but as s he told Parade , she plans to play the role as long as she’s physically able.

    "I look at Betty White and I think, ‘Well, maybe. Maybe I could make it that far,’” says the 76-year-old Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress. “I certainly love working on this show, and I love the complexity of the character. I love working with this cast, especially Jennie because she’s such a brilliant writer, she hasn’t let us down once. So, yes, if all those systems are a go, if I am in good shape and the scripts are wonderful and all of that, which I anticipate they will be.”

    Related: Why NCIS: Los Angeles Alum Eric Christian Olsen Has Given Up Acting—for Now

    Matlock is the story of Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnJlY_0wHaV3pl00
    Jason Ritter, Kathy Bates, and Skye P. Marshall

    Photo&colon Sonja Flemming&solCBS

    The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall , Jason Ritter , David Del Rio and Leah Lewis .

    Matlock airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

    Next, Here Are the Facts About the New Spin on Legal Drama Matlock With Kathy Bates

    (ME)
    1d ago
    love the show!
