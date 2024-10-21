Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Crashes the 'Married to Medicine' Cast Trip In Wild Season 11 Trailer
By Jared Alexander,
1 days ago
Paging Married to Medicine fans—your time has come! The fan-favorite Bravo series is officially back for an 11th season, returning to our screens this fall. The reality TV network just dropped a trailer and announcement for the new season, with plenty of drama from your favorite doctors and doctors' wives. Who is returning? Is Phaedra Parks on both Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta ? What about Quad Webb 's relationships with the women?
Here's everything we know about Married to Medicine Season 11.
Who is in the cast of Married to Medicine Season 14?
Married to Medicine retains the same cast from their landmark Season 10 in this upcoming season.
Phaedra Parks
That's right, Phaedra is back. After joining the Married to Medicine ladies in Season 10, the RHOA star will once again join Quad, Dr. Heavenly and the rest of the gang. As the trailer teases, Parks is struggling as she navigates co-parenting with her ex Apollo Nida , who makes a surprise appearance on their cast trip ... juicy! Parks is also on the cast of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , a double-duty gig we are certainly intrigued by going into this season.
Quad Webb
"Ms. Quad, Ms. Quad, she got it, she got it!" Quad Webb is back and ready for more in Season 11. While Season 10 saw her on an island within this group, appearing in a reduced amount of episodes and almost pushed out entirely, it seems Webb was able to mend fences with some of the ladies, officially reintegrating into the group.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes
It wouldn't be Married to Medicine without Dr. Heavenly now, would it? The dentist is back for another season of the series, and is set on "owning up to her mistakes and asking her friends for forgiveness." If the trailer is any indication, that path to forgiveness may be a tough one for Heavenly.
Toya Bush-Harris
Toya also returns to the series alongside Dr. Eugene , as the two adjust to becoming parents of teenagers. While some in the group continue to feel she may be "overstepping" her boundaries, Toya is set on making sure the ladies have fun while also "addressing" their issues.
Dr. Jacqueline Walters
Dr. Jackie is back! Of course, the beloved OB-GYN is here for another season of M2M , dealing with her various celebrity clients and making it all the way to the White House as a champion for women's health. While her friendships are in a good place, her biggest hurdle may be trying to negotiate peace between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa .
Dr. Simone Whitmore
Dr. Simone also returns for Season 11, as she continues to try and find a way forward with Quad. While the relationship remains forever changed, she insists she is ready to move past it. Will that be possible? Time will tell.
Lateasha Lunceford
Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford is back for a second season! After joining the group last year engaged to Quad's ex Dr. G , we now see the two in marital bliss together as they begin to plan expanding their family. But her ever-growing rift with Dr. Heavenly seems to keep coming up, threatening to upend the group altogether.
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
This year, Dr. Contessa returns to the series as a "friend"! As the press release states, Contessa comes back into the group ready for a "clean slate" with all of the ladies.
Who is joining Married to Medicine in Season 11?
Dr. Mimi Sanders
The only new castmate this year is Dr. Mimi Sanders, a new "friend" of the ladies. An accomplished psychiatrist specializing in women's mental health, Sanders is married to former NFL wide receiver Steve Sanders .
