Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Crashes the 'Married to Medicine' Cast Trip In Wild Season 11 Trailer

    By Jared Alexander,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHYd3_0wGCU4k600

    Paging Married to Medicine fans—your time has come! The fan-favorite Bravo series is officially back for an 11th season, returning to our screens this fall. The reality TV network just dropped a trailer and announcement for the new season, with plenty of drama from your favorite doctors and doctors' wives. Who is returning? Is Phaedra Parks on both Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta ? What about Quad Webb 's relationships with the women?

    Here's everything we know about Married to Medicine Season 11.

    🤩 📺 SIGN UP for Parade's Daily newsletter & get the scoop on the latest TV news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox 🤩 🎥

    Will Married to Medicine return for Season 11?

    Yes, the series is back for an eleventh year on Bravo, reuniting viewers with their favorite medicine-adjacent ladies.

    When does Married to Medicine come back?

    Married To Medicine returns Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

    Related: Will 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Get Renewed for Season 3?

    Who is in the cast of Married to Medicine Season 14?

    Married to Medicine retains the same cast from their landmark Season 10 in this upcoming season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIUFe_0wGCU4k600
    Phaedra Parks

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Phaedra Parks

    That's right, Phaedra is back. After joining the Married to Medicine ladies in Season 10, the RHOA star will once again join Quad, Dr. Heavenly and the rest of the gang. As the trailer teases, Parks is struggling as she navigates co-parenting with her ex Apollo Nida , who makes a surprise appearance on their cast trip ... juicy! Parks is also on the cast of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , a double-duty gig we are certainly intrigued by going into this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBUOW_0wGCU4k600
    Quad Webb

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Quad Webb

    "Ms. Quad, Ms. Quad, she got it, she got it!" Quad Webb is back and ready for more in Season 11. While Season 10 saw her on an island within this group, appearing in a reduced amount of episodes and almost pushed out entirely, it seems Webb was able to mend fences with some of the ladies, officially reintegrating into the group.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw5Rg_0wGCU4k600
    Dr. Heavenly

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Dr. Heavenly Kimes

    It wouldn't be Married to Medicine without Dr. Heavenly now, would it? The dentist is back for another season of the series, and is set on "owning up to her mistakes and asking her friends for forgiveness." If the trailer is any indication, that path to forgiveness may be a tough one for Heavenly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzTY3_0wGCU4k600
    Toya Bush-Harris

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Toya Bush-Harris

    Toya also returns to the series alongside Dr. Eugene , as the two adjust to becoming parents of teenagers. While some in the group continue to feel she may be "overstepping" her boundaries, Toya is set on making sure the ladies have fun while also "addressing" their issues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEz0t_0wGCU4k600
    Dr. Jackie

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Dr. Jacqueline Walters

    Dr. Jackie is back! Of course, the beloved OB-GYN is here for another season of M2M , dealing with her various celebrity clients and making it all the way to the White House as a champion for women's health. While her friendships are in a good place, her biggest hurdle may be trying to negotiate peace between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQ2p9_0wGCU4k600
    Dr. Simone

    Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

    Dr. Simone Whitmore

    Dr. Simone also returns for Season 11, as she continues to try and find a way forward with Quad. While the relationship remains forever changed, she insists she is ready to move past it. Will that be possible? Time will tell.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yR3vy_0wGCU4k600
    Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford

    Lateasha Lunceford

    Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford is back for a second season! After joining the group last year engaged to Quad's ex Dr. G , we now see the two in marital bliss together as they begin to plan expanding their family. But her ever-growing rift with Dr. Heavenly seems to keep coming up, threatening to upend the group altogether.

    Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

    This year, Dr. Contessa returns to the series as a "friend"! As the press release states, Contessa comes back into the group ready for a "clean slate" with all of the ladies.

    Who is joining Married to Medicine in Season 11?

    Dr. Mimi Sanders

    The only new castmate this year is Dr. Mimi Sanders, a new "friend" of the ladies. An accomplished psychiatrist specializing in women's mental health, Sanders is married to former NFL wide receiver Steve Sanders .

    Related: Here's When Every 'Real Housewives' Franchise Is Coming Back

    Who is leaving Married to Medicine in Season 11?

    No one is leaving Married to Medicine from Seasons 10 - 11.

    Is there a Married to Medicine Season 11 trailer?

    Yes, the season 11 trailer for Married to Medicine is out now. See below.

    Where to watch Married to Medicine

    All seasons of M2M are currently available on Peacock. New episodes will air on Bravo before streaming on Peacock the next day.

    How many seasons of Married to Medicine are there?

    There are currently 10 seasons of the show available on Peacock. An eleventh season is on its way.

    Is Married to Medicine on Bravo?

    New episodes of M2M air on Bravo weekly before streaming on Peacock.

    Is Married to Medicine on Hulu?

    No. While episodes of M2M previously streamed on Hulu, all seasons now stream exclusively on Peacock.

    Is Married to Medicine on Peacock?

    Yes! All past seasons of M2M are available to stream on Peacock and new episodes arrive on the streamer the day after they air.

    Related: Phaedra Parks Joins the Chaotic 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    Flava
    1h ago
    Lmfao
    Judy Page
    15h ago
    Aww… I liked those 3!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “Married to Medicine ”Season 11 Trailer: Phaedra Parks Gasps as Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Drops in on Trip (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 11 Trailer Reveals Major Surprise
    TVShowsAce1 day ago
    ‘Real of Housewives of Atlanta’ star Phaedra Parks eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta12 hours ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Kelly Worries Son Matt Is ‘Breaking Up’ With Her in Mid-Season Trailer (Exclusive)
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Celebrity Breakups We Weren’t Ready For
    21Ninety14 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture6 days ago
    Lizzo shows off slimmed-down figure in black bodysuit after saying she feels ‘really bad’ for overeating
    Page Six19 days ago
    Tragic Details About Cindy Crawford's Son, Presley Gerber
    The List20 hours ago
    Lizzo Flaunts Her Figure in Skin-Tight Bodysuit After Unveiling Weight Loss
    Parade17 days ago
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Young and Restless Spoilers October 22: Chelsea Tells Adam What To Think
    soaphub.com1 day ago
    Gabrielle Union Felt Entitled to Be Unfaithful With Her First Husband
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Ryan Seacrest Leaves Fans in Tears as He Announces Emotional Foundation News
    goodhousekeeping.com2 days ago
    '1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Reveals the Unexpected Secret to Her Weight Loss
    Parade13 days ago
    'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims It Was Ex-Wife Meri's Fault He Didn't Love Her: 'Blame Yourself'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    Target Is Selling Gorgeous $40 Suede Ankle Boots Similar to Stuart Weitzman and Dolce Vita Styles Over 16x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Cedric The Entertainer's Wife: A Deep Dive Into Their Life Together
    SOHH4 days ago
    Tyler Perry Makes It Rain On Twerking Dancer At Usher Concert
    Vibe1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Lizzo Responds to Ozempic Allegations After Weight Loss Transformation
    PopCulture27 days ago
    Tyra Banks Makes a Candid Confession About Weight Gain After Retiring From Runway
    Parade4 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy