Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Crashes the 'Married to Medicine' Cast Trip In Wild Season 11 Trailer

Paging Married to Medicine fans—your time has come! The fan-favorite Bravo series is officially back for an 11th season, returning to our screens this fall. The reality TV network just dropped a trailer and announcement for the new season, with plenty of drama from your favorite doctors and doctors' wives. Who is returning? Is Phaedra Parks on both Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of Atlanta ? What about Quad Webb 's relationships with the women?

Here's everything we know about Married to Medicine Season 11.

🤩 📺 SIGN UP for Parade's Daily newsletter & get the scoop on the latest TV news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox 🤩 🎥

Will Married to Medicine return for Season 11?

Yes, the series is back for an eleventh year on Bravo, reuniting viewers with their favorite medicine-adjacent ladies.

When does Married to Medicine come back?

Married To Medicine returns Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Related: Will 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Get Renewed for Season 3?

Who is in the cast of Married to Medicine Season 14?

Married to Medicine retains the same cast from their landmark Season 10 in this upcoming season.

Phaedra Parks Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Phaedra Parks

That's right, Phaedra is back. After joining the Married to Medicine ladies in Season 10, the RHOA star will once again join Quad, Dr. Heavenly and the rest of the gang. As the trailer teases, Parks is struggling as she navigates co-parenting with her ex Apollo Nida , who makes a surprise appearance on their cast trip ... juicy! Parks is also on the cast of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta , a double-duty gig we are certainly intrigued by going into this season.

Quad Webb Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Quad Webb

"Ms. Quad, Ms. Quad, she got it, she got it!" Quad Webb is back and ready for more in Season 11. While Season 10 saw her on an island within this group, appearing in a reduced amount of episodes and almost pushed out entirely, it seems Webb was able to mend fences with some of the ladies, officially reintegrating into the group.

Dr. Heavenly Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

It wouldn't be Married to Medicine without Dr. Heavenly now, would it? The dentist is back for another season of the series, and is set on "owning up to her mistakes and asking her friends for forgiveness." If the trailer is any indication, that path to forgiveness may be a tough one for Heavenly.

Toya Bush-Harris Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Toya Bush-Harris

Toya also returns to the series alongside Dr. Eugene , as the two adjust to becoming parents of teenagers. While some in the group continue to feel she may be "overstepping" her boundaries, Toya is set on making sure the ladies have fun while also "addressing" their issues.

Dr. Jackie Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Jackie is back! Of course, the beloved OB-GYN is here for another season of M2M , dealing with her various celebrity clients and making it all the way to the White House as a champion for women's health. While her friendships are in a good place, her biggest hurdle may be trying to negotiate peace between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa .

Dr. Simone Phylicia J&period L&period Munn&solBravo

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Dr. Simone also returns for Season 11, as she continues to try and find a way forward with Quad. While the relationship remains forever changed, she insists she is ready to move past it. Will that be possible? Time will tell.

Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford

Lateasha Lunceford

Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford is back for a second season! After joining the group last year engaged to Quad's ex Dr. G , we now see the two in marital bliss together as they begin to plan expanding their family. But her ever-growing rift with Dr. Heavenly seems to keep coming up, threatening to upend the group altogether.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

This year, Dr. Contessa returns to the series as a "friend"! As the press release states, Contessa comes back into the group ready for a "clean slate" with all of the ladies.

Who is joining Married to Medicine in Season 11?

Dr. Mimi Sanders

The only new castmate this year is Dr. Mimi Sanders, a new "friend" of the ladies. An accomplished psychiatrist specializing in women's mental health, Sanders is married to former NFL wide receiver Steve Sanders .

Related: Here's When Every 'Real Housewives' Franchise Is Coming Back

Who is leaving Married to Medicine in Season 11?

No one is leaving Married to Medicine from Seasons 10 - 11.

Is there a Married to Medicine Season 11 trailer?

Yes, the season 11 trailer for Married to Medicine is out now. See below.

Where to watch Married to Medicine

All seasons of M2M are currently available on Peacock. New episodes will air on Bravo before streaming on Peacock the next day.

How many seasons of Married to Medicine are there?

There are currently 10 seasons of the show available on Peacock. An eleventh season is on its way.

Is Married to Medicine on Bravo?

New episodes of M2M air on Bravo weekly before streaming on Peacock.

Is Married to Medicine on Hulu?

No. While episodes of M2M previously streamed on Hulu, all seasons now stream exclusively on Peacock.

Is Married to Medicine on Peacock?

Yes! All past seasons of M2M are available to stream on Peacock and new episodes arrive on the streamer the day after they air.

Related: Phaedra Parks Joins the Chaotic 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16