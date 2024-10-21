Open in App
    People Slam Airport for ‘Inhumane’ New Policy Limiting Hug Time During Goodbyes

    By Jacqueline Burt Cote,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VihMd_0wGAgNmu00

    Travelers around the world are used to following all kinds of rules when they fly, from carry-on restrictions to in-flight standards for etiquette. But one airport's new policy is still managing to raise eyebrows—even if some people think it makes perfect sense.

    Social media users were shocked when a photo from New Zealand's Dunedin Airport was shared to Facebook showing a sign in the drop-off zone which instructed flyers to make their goodbyes fast: “Max hug time 3 minutes," the sign read. "For fonder farewells please use the car park.”

    The rule struck some commenters as outrageous.

    "You can’t put a time limit on hugs! that’s inhumane," declared one person.

    Others, however, pointed out that the airport was simply trying to avoid crowding—and that some airports actually have even harsher regulations in place.

    "To be fair, at least drop off is free and they're only trying to manage congestion in the area. Some airports charge the equivalent of $7 or more just to drop off and will slap you with a hefty fine via CCTV if you try to skirt the charge by using the approach roads," wrote another Facebook user.

    "You get 3 minutes to hug?? In America, they don’t even want you to stop. Just come to a slow roll and push your passenger out. I’m serious," joked somebody else.

    "I love it. It shows warmth and compassion. My local airport it would be 'you can't stop there' - there's a £100 fine if you stop and a minimum £5.00 to drop someone off in the drop-off zone. I love Nice airport - they have 'Kiss and Fly,'" shared a fourth commenter.

    The policy had someone else questioning the concept of long goodbyes altogether.

    "This got me thinking…. Who are the people I would hug for 3 minutes? There are a very few, mostly family, and a dear long time friend. But in spite of the humor of this sign, it’s something to think about. Life is short," they wrote.

    According to Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono , the rule was made because of space constraints.

    “There’s only so much space we have in that drop-off area and too many people are spending too much time on their fonder farewells in the drop-off area. There’s no space for others.” he told New Zealand’s RNZ radio .

