    The Truth Behind the Lines on Red Solo Cups

    By Angel Albring,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xlHW_0wG9xbwh00

    Red Solo cups have become an iconic symbol at American parties . The Solo Cup Company originally produced paper cups, but the red plastic cup was introduced in the 1970s and became an instant hit because of its durability and size. It's perfect for lemonade or iced tea and a go-to for beer .

    It didn't take long for the red cups to become synonymous with fun events (helped along by one famous song ), making them a go-to for all types of gatherings. They're disposable, vibrant and affordable and the inspiration for lots of internet chatter thanks to the lines that were on the original cups. For years, people have debated what the lines mean, but what's the real story?

    What Do People Think the Lines on Solo Cups Mean?

    There are a few theories here, but let's start with the most common: the lines can be used for measurements for alcohol. According to the memes, the first line is about an ounce, which is around the size of a shot of hard liquor (most shot glasses are 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 ounces); the second is about 5 ounces, which is a common serving size for wine; and the third line is 12 ounces, which is a standard serving of beer.

    Content creator @LORAfied shared another Solo cup hack on her Instagram page and it was one we hadn't heard before.

    "You’ve probably already heard the lines on those iconic cups can help you measure a drink, but did you know they’re actually real measurements you can use to cook and bake with in a pinch?" she asked.

    According to Lora, the first line on the cup is equivalent to an eight of a cup (aka 2 tablespoons), the second is a half cup, the third is one and a half cups, and the top line is two cups.

    It's important to note that these aren't exact measurements, so if you're looking for something to help you make a perfect cake, the red cup might not be the right choice. That said, if you need something to help you with approximate measurements, a Solo cup could come in handy.

    What Do the Lines on Solo Cups Really Mean?

    First and foremost, the Solo brand cups have been redesigned and don't have lines on them anymore, so if you have a red cup with lines, they're not Solo brand. When we went to the source, aka the Solo cup site , there was a dedicated FAQ entry to this very question. Here's what it says:

    "You seek the answer to one of the greatest mysteries of our time. Launched in the 1970’s, our original 18 oz SOLO Cup featured lines that roughly equaled 1, 5 and 12 ounces. These lines mean something different for everyone! For some, it means a responsible pour at their next tailgate. For others, it means a more secure grip as they man the grill at the BBQ. And for our littler fans, it means they can stack and unstack our cups into a pyramid without them sticking together. Today, our party cup has no lines. Whether it’s lines, grips, or a square base, one thing our cup always means is good times are on the horizon."

    None of this means that people will stop doing what they're doing, but at least you'll have the correct backstory as cocktail party conversation the next time you're holding a red Solo (or Solo-like) cup.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Shimkus
    18h ago
    Why take the lines away?
    robin banks
    22h ago
    When I see the bottom line from the top it means it’s time to get another beer
    View all comments
