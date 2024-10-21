Open in App
    Fans Declare Gwyneth Paltrow a 'Timeless Goddess' in Plunging Gown

    By Marisa Losciale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ION69_0wFsZYIV00

    Gwyneth Paltrow is so ready to have herself a "cozy fall," embracing the season's cooler vibes in a new photo she shared on her Instagram page.

    Over the weekend, the 52-year-old movie star posed for a pic wearing "the most perfect cashmere set" that featured a mid-length tan dress with a plunging neckline, slits on either side of the skirt and spaghetti straps, as well as a matching kaftan-style robe.

    🤩🤩 SIGN UP for Parade's Trending News newsletter & we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments & celebrity news everyone is talking about 🗞️🗞️

    "The most perfect cashmere set from @falconeriofficial for cozy fall," she captioned Sunday's upload, which showed her seated on a velvet couch before a green wall and window that showed clear, sunny skies, presumably enjoying the brisk October morning.

    Fans appeared to agree with the Marty Supreme actress' opinion on her comfy-chic ensemble, as they wasted no time hyping her up in the comments.

    "What a gorgeous set and GP you look so good girl ❤️," one cheered.

    "It looks amazing on you," another fan agreed.

    "Timeless Goddess 🙌🏻❤️🇦🇷," a third declared.

    "Absolutely gorgeous," someone else wrote before a different Instagram user gushed, "The color is Beautiful on you."

    Others, more critical of Paltrow, accused her of editing the photo and undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance. While what she does to her face is really no one's business but her own, the Goop founder has previously been very open about any "work" she's had.

    This time last year, Paltrow admitted she had some " successful " and "unsuccessful" experiences with Botox during a rare Q&A with fans online.

    Next: Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Form-Fitting Floral Dress While Posing With Fellow "Dames"

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    #MeTooCHILDREN
    1d ago
    😂😂😂 ok
    rickmycritt
    2d ago
    I think the fuck not
    View all comments
