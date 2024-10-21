Open in App
    Wayfair Is Selling an 'Amazing' $480 Sofa That Looks So Similar to a High-End Style That's Over 9x The Price

    By Pauline Lacsamana,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNPw9_0wFsUH9500

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    If you’re looking for a gorgeous sofa for under $500, we may have found the perfect one. Hidden among the thousands of affordable sofas and sectionals at Wayfair , we spotted a slipcovered sofa that’s not only on sale, but looks just like a dreamy Maiden Home sofa that’s over nine times the price.

    Wade Logan Boduram 80-Inch Square Arm Slipcovered Sofa, $480 (was $1,700) at Wayfair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iT7BP_0wFsUH9500

    Courtesy of Wayfair

    The Wade Logan Boduram Square Arm Slipcovered Sofa is a modern and timeless sofa that can blend in with any space. With deep seats and plush cushions, it’s the perfect spot to lounge. Speaking of cushions, both the seat and back cushions are reversible. Since you can easily fluff and flip them, you can help prevent sagging and make the cushions last even longer. But one of the best parts (aside from its stylish design, of course) is that the slipcover is removable and machine washable, making any messes or spills easy to clean.

    Maiden Home 80-Inch The Duna Sofa, $4,625 at Maiden Home

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8aKp_0wFsUH9500

    Courtesy of Maiden Home

    As for The Dune Sofa from Maiden Home , well, what’s not to love. It has extra cozy deep seats, sophisticated flange seams, and a slipcover design. It comes in more fabric options, but we can’t ignore that price. The sofa starts at $2,725, but for an 80-inch sofa with crisp white upholstery that matches our Wayfair pick, it costs $4,625.

    If you’re on the fence on saving or splurging, let the reviews do the talking. Shoppers can’t say enough amazing things about Wayfair’s Boduram sofa.

    “This is an amazing sofa,” one shopper wrote. “I had been looking high and low for a sofa with a slim arm profile, but every one of them was well beyond my budget.”

    Other shoppers noted that the sofa is “beautiful,” “comfortable,” “looks high-end,” and is the “perfect couch for the price.”

    With a 72% discount and its ultra-chic design, the Wade Logan Boduram Square Arm Slipcovered Sofa is such a steal.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Myra Smith
    2d ago
    But ugly sofa
    View all comments
