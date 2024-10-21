Paul Di'Anno, Former Iron Maiden Singer, Dead at 66

Paul Di'Anno , former singer for the iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden , is dead at 66.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno," read a statement announcing his death, shared by the Daily Mail .

"Born in Chingford, East London, on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, between 1978 and 1981," the statement added.

SIGN UP for Parade's Trending News newsletter & we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments & celebrity news everyone is talking about

"He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden , and the influential follow up release, Killers . Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances," read the statement.

It continued, "Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023. His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden."

Related: 'Truly Devastated' Simon Cowell Breaks Silence With Poignant Tribute to Liam Payne After His Sudden Death

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden—including members Bruce Dickinson , Steve Harris , Dave Murray , Adrian Smith , Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers —announced a 50th anniversary tour scheduled to kick off in May 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Next: Tim McGraw Makes a Bold Declaration About Pete Rose Following MLB Legend's Death