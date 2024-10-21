Jazz Jennings Drops Jaws in 'Stunning' New Photos Following 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jazz Jennings celebrated her astrological sign—and showed off her progress after recently losing 100 pounds— by sharing a set of whimsical photos and a poem she wrote about what it's like to be a Libra.

The I Am Jazz star took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 20 to post the snaps, which she styled herself (she also did her own makeup).

In the first shot, Jennings posed in what appeared to be a wooded area wearing a glittery sleeveless dress with a plunging V-neckline, sparkly sandals, and a pair of large white wings with feathers. Her long, straight hair hung past her waist. In the second pic, she added a sequined red blindfold and held a pair of scales in one hand.

"The Libra’s Curse," Jennings titled her poem.

"Arrogant, humble, or somewhere in between, The intense desire is to be heard and seen," Jennings captioned her post. "All or nothing is the Libra’s curse; When fear takes over, it can never be worse. A Libra in balance is wise and true, But an out-of-balance Libra discomforts more than a few."

She continued, "So, balanced energy, chakras aligned, flying high, Never again feeling the need to cry. The happy place is where all aim to reside; The joy of life is not by how long, but how wide. So next time you must make an important choice, Remember to listen to that inner voice. For every time you neglect it well, Your mind will be plagued by the Libra’s binding spell."

Jennings' followers gushed over the beautiful images, with several fans noting a resemblance between the TV personality and Cher .

"I thought you were Cher at first lol!! You look stunning Jazz!! 💜" one fan gushed.

"This is giving Cher from the 70s energy and I'm HERE for it!!" agreed a second person.

"You remind me of Cher! So cute!" raved another commenter.

"these are INSANE i am OBSESSED," declared someone else.

Others couldn't get over how "stunning" the reality star looked amid her major health transformation.

One person wrote, "We love you and all your progress you’ve made with your ED!!! I am so proud of you ❤️."

Another exclaimed, "Wow you look so good! 😍," while someone else echoed, "Oh my god you look amazing keep up the good work🔥🔥🔥."

Previously, Jennings revealed she suffered from binge-eating disorder , which caused her to gain nearly 100 pounds while attending college at Harvard.

