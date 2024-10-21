GI Docs Are Begging You to Break This Super-Common Bathroom Habit ASAP

Everyone’s bowel habits are different. Some people might poop every day, while others may go a few times a week—and, it’s all normal. However, there are some bathroom habits that gastroenterologists want you to break for optimal digestive health.

“Having a bowel movement anywhere from three times a day to three times a week is considered normal,” says Dr. Ritu Nahar, MD , a gastroenterologist at Allied Digestive Health. “The key is consistency and comfort.”

The goal is to have bowel movements at a frequency that's regular for you, whatever that is, and that they don’t cause any GI distress, she adds. Your stool should be solid but easy to pass.

Many factors can affect how frequently you have a bowel movement and your stool’s consistency, such as the amount of fiber in your diet, hydration levels, physical activity and any underlying health conditions, says Dr. Pratima Dibba, MD , a gastroenterologist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and contributor to LabFinder .

Your bathroom behavior is important, too. And, there’s one major habit that gastroenterologists want you to break. There are also a few other things that you should change to maintain healthy digestion.

The No.1 Bathroom Habit to Break

Ignoring the urge to poop is something doctors say you should never do.

“Holding it in can lead to constipation and harder stools, making it more difficult and uncomfortable to pass later,” Dr. Nahar says.

Related: Is It Better for Poop to Float or Sink? Here's the Truth

Over time, holding your poop could affect your body’s natural signals telling you when you need to go, which might make it difficult to have regular bowel movements, she adds. “When you feel the urge to go, it’s best to listen to your body and find a bathroom as soon as possible.”

The longer stool sits in your colon, the more water is reabsorbed from it, and this makes the stool harder and more difficult to pass, Dr. Nahar explains. This can lead to constipation, discomfort and the potential for hemorrhoids or anal fissures.

Holding your poop every once in a while likely won’t cause harm, says Dr. Rabia de Latour, MD , a gastroenterologist and director of endoscopy at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. But doing it repeatedly can cause constipation and “dysregulation of your normal defecatory process,” she adds.

Other Bathroom Habits Doctors Want You to Change

Along with seeking out a restroom as soon as you feel the urge to poop, doctors say there are a few other bathroom habits that you should change. Here’s an overview:

Your posture when sitting on the toilet

The optimal position for pooping is squatting, Dr. de Latour says. That’s the ideal angle for a “smooth transition of solid stool from the rectal vault into the toilet,” she adds.

Related: 'Ghost Poop' Is a Surprisingly Common Phenomenon—Here's How to Know If You've Had One, and What It Means

Dr. Nahar says sitting with your knees slightly above your hips helps straighten out the rectum, making it easier to eliminate the stool. You can use a small footstool to elevate your feet while sitting on the toilet, mimicking a squatting position.

Squatting decreases the need to strain and creates a more complete bowel movement, which minimizes the likelihood of issues like hemorrhoids, Dr. Nahar adds.

If you sit on the toilet improperly, your anorectal muscles can abnormally become misaligned and contract, possibly resulting in pelvic floor dysfunction and constipation, Dr. Dibba says.

Sitting on the toilet for too long

If you enjoy reading or watching YouTube while sitting on the toilet, you might end up staying there too long. Sitting on the toilet for too long puts extra pressure on the veins in your rectum and anus. Dr. de Latour says this can possibly cause hemorrhoids or, in extreme cases, rectal prolapse if you’re bearing down.

Related: Can't Poop? This Super Common Daily Vitamin Could Be Making It Worse

It’s also not good for your pelvic muscles and could desensitize your body’s natural cues to evacuate your stool, Dr. Nahar says. Try not to sit on the toilet for more than three to five minutes, especially after you’ve pooped.

“If there is one thing I try to emphasize to my patients, it's this: if you're done with your business but like to sit and scroll on your phone or contemplate life, please stop,” she adds.

Not drinking enough water or eating enough fiber

Make sure you’re getting enough fiber in your diet. Dr. de Latour says it will promote healthy bowel movements and improve your overall health.

Women need about 25 grams of fiber a day, and men need about 35 grams, Dr. Nahar says. Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains will help you increase your intake.

Also, drink plenty of water every day, Dr. Nahar adds. Strive to sip about 48 to 64 ounces of water daily.

The water-fiber combo will help keep you regular, minimize the likelihood of constipation and ensure your stools are soft and easy to pass, she explains.

Not sticking to a routine

Bowel habits vary from person to person, and yours might not always be the same, depending on dietary changes and other factors. But Dr. Nahar suggests trying to establish a routine for your bowel movements, such as going at the same time each day. This will help train your body’s natural rhythm.

When to Worry

Knowing what’s normal for you regarding bowel habits is crucial. So, whenever you notice any changes, pay attention, Dr. Dibba says.

Talk to your doctor if you notice that you’re pooping more or less often than usual, constantly straining or having narrow or ribbon-like stools, Dr. Nahar says. Also, see a doctor if you have pain, bloating, discomfort, fatigue or unexplained weight loss.

Definitely call your doctor if you see blood in your stool, which may show up as bright red, black or tarry poop, says Dr. de Latour.

Any of these symptoms could potentially signal an underlying condition like a gastrointestinal infection, inflammatory bowel disease or even colorectal cancer, Dr. Nahar notes. “It is never the wrong answer to speak to a gastroenterologist if you are unsure about whether your bowel habits are normal,” Dr. Dibba emphasizes.

Up Next:

Related: What Causes Constipation? 8 Reasons Why You Can't Poop, According to Doctors

Sources: