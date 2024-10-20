Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Big Lots' Super-Adorable 4-Piece Christmas Mug Set Is Just $10, and Shoppers are Snatching It Up Quick

    By Choya Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bE4oK_0wEjfFly00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    With Christmas not far away, it's only a matter of time before a large number of holiday items begin to overflow from the shelves of retailers. While stores like Target and Walmart are already filled with holly, jolly goodness, it's easy for amounts to add up if you're not careful. Thankfully, stores like Big Lots exist and shopping for the holidays can be done for less than you can imagine.

    With a mission to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots," the store provides incredible deals that stretch your budget, making it a go-to destination for smart shopping. Big Lots features name brand items at closeout prices, ensuring that you get quality goods at unbeatable value. Whether you're updating your home, stocking up on pantry staples or just hunting for a bargain, Big Lots delivers savings that make a big difference. And we could all use that during the holiday season.

    😋😋 SIGN UP to get delicious recipes, handy kitchen hacks & more in our daily Pop Kitchen newsletter 🍳 🍔

    Of course, lights and decorations are on the list of things to pick up at the budget-friendly store, but if you're on the hunt for a new go-to item, the Holiday Figural Espresso Mug Set will be a charming addition to your festive drinkware collection. Perfect for bringing some holiday cheer to your coffee routine, this set includes four uniquely designed espresso mugs, each featuring a delightful holiday character. The variety of figural designs adds a playful and festive touch to your kitchen or dining table, making each sip feel special during the holiday season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UF0Zt_0wEjfFly00
    4-Piece Holiday Figural Espresso Mug Set

    Big Lots

    Related: Big Lots Is Selling a Stoneware Pumpkin-Shaped Halloween Candy Bowl for $5, and It's Hauntingly Cute

    Each mug is crafted with attention to detail, showcasing vibrant colors and whimsical elements that capture the spirit of the season. The compact size of the mugs makes them ideal for serving your favorite espressos, cappuccinos or even hot cocoa shots, creating a festive moment in every cup. They’re perfect for cozy mornings by the fireplace, sharing espresso with guests or adding a holiday flair to your everyday coffee ritual.

    The Holiday Figural Espresso Mug Set is not only a delightful way to enjoy your favorite seasonal beverages ,but also makes a thoughtful gift for coffee enthusiasts. And at just $9.99, you'll be able to grab one for yourself and one as a gift for a friend without breaking the bank. Like any other hot ticket item, however, you'll want to get a move on if you plan on grabbing this. We're sure it'll sell out soon.

    Up Next:

    Related: T.J. Maxx Is Selling Adorable Christmas-Themed Glasses Similar to an Iconic Anthropologie Style That's More Than 2x the Price

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Walmart Is Selling an 'Adorable' $25 Lounge Set That Looks So Similar to a Skims Style That's More Than 5x the Price
    Parade15 days ago
    Macy's Is Selling a 'Perfect' $130 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for Just $40, and Shoppers Say It's 'the Best'
    Parade7 hours ago
    Target's Beautiful $3 Holiday-Themed Stoneware Plates Have Shoppers Rushing to Get Theirs Now
    Parade4 hours ago
    Dollar Tree's $1.25 Glass Mugs Are Selling Out Like Crazy (Snag a Few If You Spot Them)
    FinanceBuzz4 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling a 'Beautiful' Coach Tote Bag for 53% Off — and Shoppers Are Racing to Buy It in the Last Hours of Prime Day
    Parade13 days ago
    $1400 Stimulus Payment Fact Check: Is a direct deposit still to come in October?
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Target Is Selling Gorgeous $40 Suede Ankle Boots Similar to Stuart Weitzman and Dolce Vita Styles Over 16x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Costco Black Friday 2024 Ad (Plus Pre-Black Friday Sale!)
    frugalhotspot.com1 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Target Is Selling Beautiful Holiday Glassware for $3, and You'll Want to Grab Them Now
    Parade3 days ago
    Aldi's Super-Useful and Stylish Bamboo Pantry Bins are Flying Off Shelves at $10 Each
    Parade5 days ago
    'Counting On's Jinger Duggar Reveals Big Family News: 'Still Shocked'
    Parade7 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    Wayfair Is Selling an 'Amazing' $480 Sofa That Looks So Similar to a High-End Style That's Over 9x The Price
    Parade1 day ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Beautiful' $30 Purse That Looks So Similar to a Designer Style That's Over 63x the Price
    Parade11 days ago
    Lay's Divides Fans With New Holiday-Inspired Flavor Available for a Limited Time
    Parade4 days ago
    5 Cheap Frozen Foods Under $20 To Buy at Walmart Before Fall Ends
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    A woman was outside with her small dog when a bobcat grabbed it. Wildlife officials said what she did next was the right move.
    10 Tampa Bay1 day ago
    22 living room Christmas decor ideas for 2024
    gathered.how3 days ago
    Target Is Selling an Amazing Puffer Coat That Looks Almost Exactly Like an Aritzia Style That's Nearly 6x the Price
    Parade10 hours ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade1 day ago
    ‘1000-Lb Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
    Parade1 day ago
    Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year 2025 Is Here—See the Rich, Inviting Shade
    Martha Stewart6 days ago
    5 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get at Target Now for Under $20
    GOBankingRates7 days ago
    Sam's Club Is Selling a Stunning Oval Cast Iron Dutch Oven Nearly Identical to a Le Creuset Style 9x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    6 Big Lots Products That Would Make Great Christmas Gifts for Retirees
    GOBankingRates6 hours ago
    Pepperidge Farm Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Bread and Fans Are Rushing to Find It
    Parade10 days ago
    Big Lots' Incredibly Adorable Snowman-Shaped Mugs are $6, and They're Flying Off Shelves
    Parade3 hours ago
    The Butterfly Blonde Bob Is Swooping Into Salons This Season
    countryandtownhouse.com5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy