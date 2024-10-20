Big Lots' Super-Adorable 4-Piece Christmas Mug Set Is Just $10, and Shoppers are Snatching It Up Quick

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With Christmas not far away, it's only a matter of time before a large number of holiday items begin to overflow from the shelves of retailers. While stores like Target and Walmart are already filled with holly, jolly goodness, it's easy for amounts to add up if you're not careful. Thankfully, stores like Big Lots exist and shopping for the holidays can be done for less than you can imagine.

With a mission to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots," the store provides incredible deals that stretch your budget, making it a go-to destination for smart shopping. Big Lots features name brand items at closeout prices, ensuring that you get quality goods at unbeatable value. Whether you're updating your home, stocking up on pantry staples or just hunting for a bargain, Big Lots delivers savings that make a big difference. And we could all use that during the holiday season.

Of course, lights and decorations are on the list of things to pick up at the budget-friendly store, but if you're on the hunt for a new go-to item, the Holiday Figural Espresso Mug Set will be a charming addition to your festive drinkware collection. Perfect for bringing some holiday cheer to your coffee routine, this set includes four uniquely designed espresso mugs, each featuring a delightful holiday character. The variety of figural designs adds a playful and festive touch to your kitchen or dining table, making each sip feel special during the holiday season.

Each mug is crafted with attention to detail, showcasing vibrant colors and whimsical elements that capture the spirit of the season. The compact size of the mugs makes them ideal for serving your favorite espressos, cappuccinos or even hot cocoa shots, creating a festive moment in every cup. They’re perfect for cozy mornings by the fireplace, sharing espresso with guests or adding a holiday flair to your everyday coffee ritual.

The Holiday Figural Espresso Mug Set is not only a delightful way to enjoy your favorite seasonal beverages ,but also makes a thoughtful gift for coffee enthusiasts. And at just $9.99, you'll be able to grab one for yourself and one as a gift for a friend without breaking the bank. Like any other hot ticket item, however, you'll want to get a move on if you plan on grabbing this. We're sure it'll sell out soon.

