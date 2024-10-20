Taylor Swift Fans Say Travis Kelce Is ‘in His 1989 Era’ With Pre-Game Fashion Pick

Travis Kelce’s latest pre-game fashion pick has fans convinced that he is sending a message in support of his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift .

Fans often speculate on the ways that the power couple, who have been dating since mid-2023, might be sprinkling Easter eggs into their fashion statements, both when they are together and when they are apart. In one instance in early August , some fans suspected that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was referencing a song from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department , with his outfit ahead of the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, fans had reason yet again to believe that Kelce and Swift were coordinating their outfits. As the NFL star arrived in California for a Sunday, Oct. 20 game against the San Francisco 49ers, he casually disembarked from the team’s plane wearing a royal blue jacket and matching pants, with a white shirt underneath. The color is often associated with Swift’s 2014 album 1989 .

“Trav in his 1989 era!” one fan declared after New Heights , the podcast Kelce hosts with his older brother Jason , shared footage of his California arrival on X , formerly Twitter.

“Looking good in blue!” another fan cheered.

Later Saturday, a Kelce fan account noticed the “Cruel Summer” songstress wearing the same royal blue color during her Eras Tour show that evening at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

“They're matching again 💙,” the fan account wrote to caption an Instagram video showing the 14-time Grammy Award winner performing while seated at a piano onstage.

“Got to love a matching couple,” one fan commented on the post while another dubbed Swift “a mastermind💙🦋.”

Swift and Kelce are “Never beating” fans’ “soulmates allegations ✨💙,” one Instagram user wrote.

“These two are so adorable!!! Each others End Game!” another Instagram user commented.

Kelce and his teammates were on a five-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup, which marked the first time the Chiefs have played the 49ers since winning Super Bowl LVIII back in February. Though Swift has attended some of the Chiefs’ games this season, she is scheduled to perform her final Miami show Sunday night, meaning she won’t be in the stands at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., to cheer for her NFL star boyfriend in person.

