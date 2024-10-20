Open in App
    Target Is Selling the Cutest $30 Denim Skirt That Looks So Similar to A Levi's Version That's 3x the Price

    By Olivia Bria,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysSis_0wEOZy2a00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Don't underestimate the fashion power that a denim skirt has. Although the denim skirt trend had its peak in the early 2000's, they've returned in all their glory as a must-have staple piece. If you are looking for one that's affordable but long-lasting, then we (and Target ) have totally got you covered.

    Target's Universal Thread A-Line Midi Denim Skirt is available in black (which looks pretty much identical to a Levi's style) and medium wash. This online exclusive features a high-rise fit and is available in sizes double zero to 30.. The skirt features belt loops and both front and back pockets, which you will most likely be telling everyone about when they ask where you got your skirt from.

    Universal Thread A-Line Midi Denim Skirt, $30 at Target

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTYiM_0wEOZy2a00

    Courtesy of Target

    The midweight skirt has a fly-button closure and stops around the calves. One shopper relayed that the new Target arrival "has some stretch, so when [you] sit it's very comfortable." Other reviewers explained that the skirt is "easy to walk in" and is the "first jean skirt [they] actually loved." The style is extremely functional, as is Levi's $90 version.

    Levi's Button Midi Skirt, $90 at Levi's

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7DqF_0wEOZy2a00

    Courtesy of Levi's

    The Button Midi Skirt also comes in back, but is advertised to be crafted with non-stretch denim (sizes range from 24 to 33). Like Target's the clothing has a button-up front and mid silhouette. Shoppers called the skirt "timeless," and "a true classic." It's a wardrobe piece that you'll wear so much you'll never know how you existed without it — no matter if it comes with the $30 Target price tag or Levi's $90 price tag.

