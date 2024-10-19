Kate Spade Is Selling a 'Perfect' $259 Crossbody Bag for Just $60, and Shoppers Are Racing to Buy it

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love a good handbag sale , but it can be hard to figure out what's really worth your dollars. Well, today is your lucky day. Kate Spade , known for its high-quality and fashionable products, currently has the extremely versatile Leila Mini Top Zip Crossbody down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Thanks to an incredible sitewide sale, you can now get the Leila Crossbody in three classic colors — light blue, orange, and of course black, starting at just $60. It's time to rejoice and indulge in a fabulous new bag!

Kate Spade Leila Mini Top Zip Crossbody Bag, From $60 (was $259) at Kate Spade Outlet

The Kate Spade Leila Mini Top Zip Crossbody measures just above 5 inches high and nearly 8 inches wide, making it small but impactful at the same time. The bag has a 22-inch drop strap, an exterior slip pocket, and a zip closure, and you can still fit all your cards, keys, and maybe a lipstick or two. Inside, there are three interior credit card slots, and the bag itself is made of high-quality pebbled leather, which is known for its durability and luxurious appearance.

"I absolutely love this small crossbody!" one shopper wrote. "Plenty of room for your essentials, and not heavy to carry. It’s very fun and stylish!"

Another reviewer said it's "perfection," and continued writing, saying, "This is the perfect crossbody for doing errands, travel or going out where you just need to carry your phone, car keys and maybe a few other small items. I ordered the black. My only regret is not ordering two at a great sale price!!"

Whether you're running errands, going out for a casual outing, or attending a special event, the Kate Spade Leila Mini Top Zip Crossbody is a versatile accessory that effortlessly complements a variety of ensembles. Grab it now while it's just $60, or you're probably going to regret it.