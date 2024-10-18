Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Wayfair Is Selling 'Butter Soft' $99 Sheets for Only $28, and Shoppers Say They're 'So Comfortable'

    By Pauline Lacsamana,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzwY7_0wC7u4dC00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Nothing beats jumping into a cozy bed. But to create that cloud-like effect, you'll need plush pillows , a fluffy duvet , and extra soft sheets. The perfect set of sheets is crucial for putting together a bed that you can snuggle up in for hours on end. And we found an incredible deal on one set that's on sale for only $28.

    Wayfair is selling the Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set for 72% off during its Big Holiday Sale. But act fast! The discount is only available until Friday, October 18.

    Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set, $28 (was $99) at Wayfair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZJL9_0wC7u4dC00

    Courtesy of Wayfair

    The four-piece sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The cozy microfiber material delivers a plush and lightweight feel while you catch some zzz's. They're also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and wrinkle-free. You can get the sheets in 13 different colors, including white, taupe, sage, purple, and navy, to name a few. They come in standard sizes, such as twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

    Related: Coach Is Selling a 'Chic' $350 Shoulder Bag for Only $105, and Shoppers Say It's 'the Perfect Size'

    With over 3,000 perfect reviews from shoppers, it's safe to say that they are a customer favorite.

    Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set, $28 (was $99) at Wayfair

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ym8ZE_0wC7u4dC00

    Courtesy of Wayfair

    Shoppers describe the sheets as "so soft and comfortable," "luxurious," and the "most comfortable sheets" they've ever slept on.

    "This sheets are lightweight and butter soft. I was really impressed with how nice they feel considering the reasonable price," one shopper wrote. "I got this set for my guest bed but I like them so much I’ll likely get a set for our primary bedroom as well!"

    Budget-friendly and quality sheets can be hard to come by, so the Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set is a must-have for anyone who wants to upgrade their bedding. Shop the 72% discount while you can!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aldi's New Super-Useful Rolling Cart Is the Best $25 You'll Spend This Week
    Parade9 hours ago
    Amazon Is Selling 'Quality' $100 Suede Winter Boots for Just $40, and Reviewers Say They're 'Super Cozy and Warm’
    Parade2 days ago
    Macy’s Is Selling the ‘Perfect’ $70 Dress Booties for Just $35, and They Come in Both Medium and Wide Sizes
    Parade2 days ago
    Target Is Selling Gorgeous $40 Suede Ankle Boots Similar to Stuart Weitzman and Dolce Vita Styles Over 16x the Price
    Parade11 hours ago
    Big Lots' Charming Nutcracker-Shaped Mug Is Selling for $6, and Shoppers are Racing to Get Theirs Now
    Parade1 day ago
    The Viral Recipe That Has Us Rushing to the Store to Buy a Can of Cream of Mushroom Soup
    Parade8 hours ago
    The Greek Way to Make Coffee 10x Better
    Parade11 hours ago
    ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Reveals Name of Unborn Child With Gorgeous Baby Shower Photos
    Parade3 hours ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade44 minutes ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    New Pepsi Release Has Fans Over 21 Asking ‘How Hard Is It To Mix Two Things’
    Parade2 days ago
    People Who Were Rarely Complimented as Children Often Develop These 10 Traits as Adults, Psychologists Say
    Parade4 hours ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Reese’s Savory New Snack Aisle Release Is Surprisingly Dividing Fans
    Parade2 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling a ‘Fantastic’ $60 Space Heater for Only $24, and Shoppers Say It Puts Out an 'Incredible Amount of Heat'
    Parade2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Target Is Selling the ‘Perfect’ $25 Button-Down Shirt That Looks Just Like a Designer Style That’s Almost 10x The Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Guy Fieri Fans Stunned by His Major Transformation Amid Weight Loss Journey: ‘Bro!’
    Parade2 days ago
    Joy-Anna Duggar Questions Dad Jim Bob's Dating Rules In Emotional New Interview
    Parade1 day ago
    25 Best Dessert Recipes For People With Diabetes, According to RDs
    Parade3 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Target Is Selling Beautiful Holiday Glassware for $3, and You'll Want to Grab Them Now
    Parade1 day ago
    Psychologists Are Begging Couples To Look Out for These 15 Signs of an Emotionally Immature Relationship
    Parade1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Walmart's Best-Selling $32 Plus-Size Faux-Wrap Dress Is Similar to Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus Styles Almost 22x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Want To Improve Your Heart Health? Here’s the Type of Fruit a Cardiologist Is Begging You To Eat More Of
    Parade12 hours ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Snap Rare Photos With Their Kids at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
    Parade1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy