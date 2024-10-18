Wayfair Is Selling 'Butter Soft' $99 Sheets for Only $28, and Shoppers Say They're 'So Comfortable'

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing beats jumping into a cozy bed. But to create that cloud-like effect, you'll need plush pillows , a fluffy duvet , and extra soft sheets. The perfect set of sheets is crucial for putting together a bed that you can snuggle up in for hours on end. And we found an incredible deal on one set that's on sale for only $28.

Wayfair is selling the Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set for 72% off during its Big Holiday Sale. But act fast! The discount is only available until Friday, October 18.

Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set, $28 (was $99) at Wayfair

The four-piece sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The cozy microfiber material delivers a plush and lightweight feel while you catch some zzz's. They're also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and wrinkle-free. You can get the sheets in 13 different colors, including white, taupe, sage, purple, and navy, to name a few. They come in standard sizes, such as twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

With over 3,000 perfect reviews from shoppers, it's safe to say that they are a customer favorite.

Shoppers describe the sheets as "so soft and comfortable," "luxurious," and the "most comfortable sheets" they've ever slept on.

"This sheets are lightweight and butter soft. I was really impressed with how nice they feel considering the reasonable price," one shopper wrote. "I got this set for my guest bed but I like them so much I’ll likely get a set for our primary bedroom as well!"

Budget-friendly and quality sheets can be hard to come by, so the Andover Mills Solid Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Set is a must-have for anyone who wants to upgrade their bedding. Shop the 72% discount while you can!