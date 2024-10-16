Open in App
    What Does the Insult 'Pigeon' Mean on 'RHONY'?

    By Jared Alexander,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193wbO_0w96Awb600

    The pigeons have arrived. The latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York finally started to explain the "pigeon" reference teased in the trailer for Season 15.

    In case you missed it, the RHONY Season 15 trailer hit all of the notes we've come to expect from Real Housewives teasers like previews of fabulous fashion, lavish trips and petty drama. Something unique to this trailer, however, was its emphasis on *checks notes* pigeons. Literally. There are numerous shots of pigeons in the trailer, with voiceovers of the housewives asking, "Who is the pigeon?" and calling one another "pigeon" running through the clip.

    Related: New 'RHONY' Star Rebecca Minkoff's Long History With Scientology, Explained

    While we had been left in the dark as to how and why this reference got created since the trailer dropped, Episode 3 finally gave us an answer, as the ladies headed to Erin Lichy 's home in the Hamptons for a girls trip. During the first night of the trip, Erin, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan rehashed the events of the day, including Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva 's brewing feud.

    "The reason I am not really opening up, I am not fun ... because I am scared to open up [to] you b*tches," Ubah explained to the ladies. "Everyone is a pigeon!" Both Erin and Jessel were confused by Ubah's metaphor, asking her to clarify. "Oh, a pigeon carrier?" Jessel asked, which Ubah affirmed, explaining that the way the ladies in the group were gossiping and twisting words was like carrier pigeons sharing information. We're finally getting it ... sort of!

    Related: Wait...Is 'RHONY' Star Jenna Lyons Secretly Married?

    The group was certainly caught in a classic case of telephone, with many of the ladies starting to point their fingers at Brynn for talking behind their backs and stirring up drama. The tension between Brynn and Sai suddenly shifted to Brynn and Ubah later in the episode, however, when Ubah confronted Brynn about how she was handling her friendship with Sai.

    "You are all lies," Ubah said towards the end of the episode, defending Sai to Brynn. Describing Brynn in a confessional, she continued, "She has to be a victim and make it like a big deal." Brynn, feeling bombarded by it all, stated in her confessional, "I don't need Ubah constantly in my ear at every moment being like, 'Sai's hurt, Sai's hurt, have you seen Sai's side?'"

    Their tense back and forth bled into breakfast the next morning when Brynn confronted Ubah for being Sai's "spokesperson." Once again, Ubah brought up "pigeons," this time revealing that "everyone" in her eyes, is a pigeon, saying, "Everyone here is pigeon...everyone has the wrong address, everyone tells things that are not true."

    Related: Christian Siriano Names the Only Real Housewife Who Actually Pays for Her Own Clothes

    But then Ubah refocused back on Brynn. "You are the biggest pigeon of all of them here," she yelled towards the end of the episode. While Brynn remained offended at getting sworn at, Ubah went a step further from "pigeon," calling Brynn a "snake" that no one sees coming.

    Yikes! With plenty of episodes to go, we're sure this is just the start of the "pigeon" talk, but at least we finally got to the bottom of what it means to be a pigeon.

    The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesday nights on Bravo, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

    Related: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Announces Season 15 Cast

