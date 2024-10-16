20 Fun Things To Do in Orlando for a Truly Memorable Vacation

When you hear "Orlando, Florida," you likely automatically associate the Southeastern city with the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios—but iconic theme parks aside, the popular destination has way more magic to offer than just roller coasters. And we've put together a list of the best things to do in Orlando for both adults and families alike.



Though a stop to visit the famed mouse is a must for most when planning to travel to Orlando (especially with kids in tow), we've got plenty of other suggestions on places to go, things to do and sights to see to make your trip one to remember.



My family of five recently took an end-of-summer vacation before the time came for a new school year to kick off, traveling from the Washington, D.C. area to Orlando via plane. Though the flight was a quick and easy 2.5 hours, our three little ones (ages six, four, and soon-to-be two at the time) needed a few things to keep them occupied.



Personally, we couldn't have made it through as easily as we did without the pre-packed snack boxes we brought along (OmieBox has amazing ones), some coloring supplies, and most importantly, our Yoto mini players! If you're a screen-conscious family like us, these handheld audio devices are absolutely perfect for on-the-go use and will continuously come in handy and save you so much trouble when it comes to helping keep restless kiddos—no matter the age—entertained (seriously, thank me later).



Below, come along with us on our journey to check out a handful of cool, can't-miss spots we hit while in town—including some things that may have missed your radar... *Adds to itinerary.*



20 Best Things To Do in Orlando

1. The Grove Resort

One thing you'll never regret when taking a vacation with the whole family is having great accommodations (bonus points if they offer activities on-site specifically for the kids).



The Grove Resort checked all of our boxes as a family of five: spacious, clean, convenient and comfortable. The suites are surprisingly lofty, and whether traveling with just your own crew or making it a joint trip with another family, there's bound to be a room size offering that fits your needs.



Three-Bedroom Suite at The Grove Resort & Water Park, Orlando Courtesy The Grove Resort & Water Park

On the property, you'll find plenty of things to explore to make it worth your while, including a huge pool complete with a separate waterpark and slides, arcade, mini golf course, lake and more.



There are also restaurants you can walk to from your room (YAY to breakfast in our pajamas and some of the best virgin strawberry daiquiris I've ever had!) and a convenience store that stays open late and opens early in the morning—because parenthood can be unpredictable.

The entire place is pretty much catered to families, but with no shortage of amenities to enjoy for every age group. And if you don't have children with you, there's even a brand-new side called The Terraces that's adults-only, so The Grove Resort definitely offers the best of both worlds.



2. Universal Studios Orlando

This one's for the thrill-seekers!



Universal Studios Orlando is the place to go if you're looking for big roller coasters, daring rides and other attractions primarily based around movies, TV and the entertainment industry that'll leave a lasting impression.



It's an exciting time for the theme park, as it recently opened its all-new DreamWorks Land for even the youngest of guests, and is preparing to debut the highly-anticipated Universal Epic Universe in 2025.

3. Dezerland Park Orlando

For those looking to beat the heat (or the rain) for a bit, Dezerland Park offers the fun of an amusement park without the concern of what the weather will be.



The indoor destination is "Florida's largest indoor attraction," offering a sprawling 850,000 square feet of fun. Visitors can take part in over 20 attractions, including arcade games, mini golf, bumper cars, axe throwing, bowling, a trampoline park and more.

4. SEA Life Orlando

Located at ICON Park, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium allows you to embark on an underwater adventure—well, kind of!



The venue's variety of marine-themed exhibits are perfect for the whole family, and it makes for a great learning experience too.



Featuring over 5,000 species of sea creatures, you'll want to take in the sights and explore the 360-degree ocean tunnel, which makes you feel like you're right in the middle of it all.

Things To Do in Orlando for Adults

5. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyard

A great escape for adults, Lakeridge Winery & Vineyard offers all the things people generally appreciate about visiting a winery: tours, wine tastings, music and food.



"Lakeridge ranks as Florida's largest premium winery, and remains a pioneer in the development of premium and sparkling wines from the native Muscadine grape varieties Noble, Carlos and Welder, as well as Vinifera varieties to include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon," its website states. So basically, there's no shortage of vino to try!

While tours are offered seven days a week, weekends are particularly exciting, as the property becomes a place to kick back and enjoy live entertainment, good eats and, of course, fine sips.



6. Downtown Orlando

Head out for the evening and explore the city in Downtown Orlando ! Like most nighttime-centric hotspots, the area offers several restaurants, bars, sporting/entertainment venues, museums and hotel options.

7. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

To tap into your adventurous side, head to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games for some good ole' go-karting and gaming.



Put the pedal to the metal on the track, or try your hand at laser tag, spark bowling, or the virtual reality experiences. This spot is great for a fun date night or group outing alike.

8. The Orlando Eye

The Orlando Eye at ICON Park offers 360° views of Orlando from its 400-ft. tall ferris wheel.



It is one of the "most recognizable landmarks, offering visitors stunning panoramic views of the city's skyline, including nearby attractions, all within the comfort of 30 air-conditioned glass capsules" that hold up to ten people each.



Things To Do in Orlando Besides Theme Parks

9. Ridemakerz

This place is a car-lover's paradise.



At Ridemakerz , you can build the car of your dreams yourself, and even race it after. You choose the make, model, style, color, finish, wheels, and accessories for the vehicle as the Ridemakerz staff assists in helping you bring your vision to life.



Upon entering the boutique-style toy chop shop, you'll find a wall full of vehicle shells, as well as areas around the store with all the additional parts needed to make your finished product one-of-a-kind: axles, engines, spoilers, rims, you name it.

Anyone who visits is bound to have a blast picking out the parts for their fully-customizable (mini) ride, and you'll feel even more accomplished once you've put in the manual work to piece it all together, forming a complete car that's all your own unique creation.



This place was way cooler than I expected, and even if you don't have kids along, I'm pretty sure anyone who even remotely enjoys cars would enjoy this fun experience!

10. Disney Springs

Let's be honest: the main reason you've got to hit Disney Springs is for the delicious eats! There are so many to choose from in one area that you could truly come back each day of your trip and have a different, unique dining experience every time you return.



Some of the eateries we tried and loved were Summer House on the Lake (gorgeous boho interior vibes and fish tacos for the win), The Edison—a themed restaurant modeled after iconic 1925-released F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, The Great Gatsby —and Sunshine Churros for dessert.

But food aside, Disney Springs is also home to entertainment venues like House of Blues, so why not plan ahead and try to catch a show too?

11. Orlando Auto Museum

The Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Park is home to one of the world’s largest private car collections.



Owned by long-time car collector Michael Dezer, the museum boasts a "$200 million auto museum collection with over 2,000 vehicles inside over 20 themed rooms," as well as the "world’s largest James Bond Collection of screen-used vehicles, planes and memorabilia," making it the "the ultimate destination for car enthusiasts," according to its website.



Themed rooms include the Batcave, the Hollywood-inspired Cars of the Stars, one based off of The Great Gatsby , and even a military exhibit with armored vehicles and tanks.

12. Museum of Illusions Orlando

ICON Park's Museum of Illusions turns your world upside down (literally) with visual and optical illusions that might make your head spin—but not for too long.



Its walk-through exhibits offer a wacky and unexpected "feast for your senses," with no shortage of Instagrammable moments you'll want to capture to look back on long after you've left the attraction.

13. Kennedy Space Center

For those with an interest in STEM, NASA, or astrophysics, Kennedy Space Center is the place to be.



With attractions like exploring a real space shuttle, chatting with an astronaut, or playing and learning at the same time in the Planet Play indoor interactive area, anyone who wants to get deeper into the inner workings of the skies and the pioneers who've explored them would enjoy a visit to this complex.

Free Things To Do in Orlando

14. Universal CityWalk

Universal CityWalk is another promising destination for unique eateries, shopping and nightlife. Grab an oversized milkshake from The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen (they're known for them!) or roast s'mores at Bigfire to satisfy your sweet tooth.



This is also a great spot to hit for the music-lovers, as there are plenty of venues with live tunes to jam out to.

15. ICON Park

ICON Park is home to over 50 attractions, shops and restaurants, so there's bound to be something to appeal to every type of traveler.



The destination offers free parking as well as combo activity packages if you're interested in exploring more than one thing while visiting.



Experiences include the Orlando Eye, Carousel on the Promenade, Madame Tussauds wax museum, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, The Pearl Express train ride, In the Game arcade, Sling Shot Orlando and more.

16. The Mall at Millenia

The Mall at Millenia is known as Orlando's premium shopping destination, offering over 150 stores.



Centrally located, The Mall at Millenia is just 10 minutes from Universal Orlando Resort, 15 minutes from SeaWorld, Downtown Orlando, International Drive and Orange County Convention Center, 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport, and 30 minutes from Walt Disney World Resort and Kissimmee.



17. Lake Eola Park

Located in Downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Park is an 80-foot sinkhole-turned-lake, and is perfect for the traveler who wants to get active.



Run, jog or bike, or connect with nature and feed the swans and other birds that populate the park, enjoy the many plants and flowers growing on-site, or pack a picnic. It’s a refreshing getaway from urban Orlando with over 40 acres to explore.

Things To Do in Orlando With Kids

18. Magic Kingdom

Nothing says "family vacation" like Disney World, and nothing says "Disney World" like Magic Kingdom !



If you can visit any Disney theme park, this one has to be the one to make your list. Iconic attractions like Cinderella's Castle, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Mad Tea Party and the newly-added Tiana's Bayou Adventure are all must-do's.



With a not-yet-2-year-old, I was worried that one parent would always be forced to sit out of the fun, but this park is a great choice for its variety of rides on the tamer side.



And don't forget to 1) indulge in the sweets, treats and goodies throughout the park, 2) catch a parade, and 3) stay around to enjoy a fireworks show! The more magic you can squeeze in, the better.

Pro tip: For us, the added convenience of the My Disney Experience mobile app made it easier to decipher how long the wait was for certain attractions too, so we could make better planning decisions in-the-moment in order to make the most of our time there.



19. Crayola Experience

Don't skip out on the color wonderland that is Crayola Experience Orlando .



The indoor attraction, located inside the Florida Mall, is a great way to spend basically an entire day—or at least several hours to get the full experience—so don't over-schedule the itinerary on the day you plan to visit to the point that you'll be forced to rush through it (unfortunately, we learned this the hard way).

Boredom doesn't exist here, as there are at least 24 different stations to keep busy at. Between making your own custom crayons, clay modeling, becoming a part of the art with coloring sheets that feature a cartoon-like version of yourself, climbing on the jungle gym, making sand art, busting a move with a kaleidoscope dance party, drip art, character appearances, painting, photo ops galore and more, there's so much for kids and color-loving adults, alike, to explore.



And at the end, there's an adorable shop to browse so you can take home a colorful piece of memorabilia from your visit!

20. Legoland Florida

Located in Winter Haven, Legoland Florida is home to the theme park itself, as well as a waterpark, three hotel accommodations, and an additional, separate-entry theme park based around the hit children's TV program Peppa Pig .



With over 55 attractions, shows and rides to offer and endless opportunities for fun, fans of the building brick toys will absolutely not want to miss out on a stop here!



On site, "you’ll find a creative collection of LEGO®-inspired rides and attractions that promise fun for everyone, from the 'pink knuckle' thrills of roller coasters such as The Dragon, The Great LEGO Race and Coastersaurus, to interactive adventures including LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride, Lost Kingdom Adventure and Kid Power Towers," according to its website.

