    All the Songs and Dances for 'Dancing with the Stars' for ‘Dedication Night’

    By Paulette Cohn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKYsE_0w56xMrv00

    In past seasons, Dancing with the Stars has featured “Most Memorable Year” as the week in which viewers get an up-close-and-personal look at the lives of the celebrities as they take to the ballroom floor.

    This year, the dance competition is mixing it up a little and switching it to “Dedication Night,” on which each of the nine remaining stars will dance to honor influential figures/institutions in their lives through heartfelt performances.

    Joining the DWTS judging table this week will be special guest judge Mark Ballas , who will lend his expertise, and Derek and Hayley Hough celebrate her triumphant return to the ballroom with a moving routine to “Beautiful Things (Acoustic)” by Benson Boone .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6vBQ_0w56xMrv00
    Hayley and Derek Hough

    Disney&solEric McCandless

    Also this week, judges Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli and Derek will visit the couples during rehearsals to assess their progress as we near the halfway point in the competition and offer feedback on how the couples can improve to enhance their chances of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

    Dancing with the Stars 2024 songs and dances for Dedication Night

    Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors, dedicating the routine to former NCAA head football coach Mike Leach .

    “What a great way to dedicate one of my favorite songs to one of my favorite coaches that we lost a few years ago, Mike Leach, a guy who gave a lot of young men from Texas a better opportunity and [put] their families in better situations,” Danny told Parade . “I lost a friend a couple of years ago and I want to pay tribute to him with an amazing song and dance.”

    The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims , dedicating the routine to Joey’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson .

    “I'm really excited for this one,” Joey said. “It’s one I’ve been thinking about from the beginning when I knew this was a possible week I would be here.”

    NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “Shoot For The Stars” by Dwight Howard, dedicating the routine to Dwight’s children.

    “This song and dance will be dedicated to all five of my kids,” Dwight said.

    TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, dedicating the routine to Chandler’s mother.

    “I think Dedication Week is going to bring out a lot of feels for a lot of people,” Chandler said. “I am already trying not to put too much pressure on it for myself but that’s inevitable. It’s really important to me.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fPE1_0w56xMrv00
    Ilona Maher, Alan Bersten

    Disney&solEric McCandless

    Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Yseult , dedicating the routine to Ilona’s U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team.

    Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William, dedicating the routine to Brooks’ sisters.

    Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes , dedicating the routine to men’s gymnastics.

    “It is just something where I am going to pour my heart out into the performance and I want it to be so inspiring,” Stephen said.

    Reality star Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Céline Dion, dedicating the routine to Phaedra’s mother.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkEyn_0w56xMrv00
    Sasha Farber, Jenn Tran

    Disney&solEric McCandless

    The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Foxtrot to “The Archer” by Taylor Swift , dedicating the routine to Taylor Swift.

    “It’s going to be very emotional,” Jenn told Parade . “It’s something that is near and dear to my heart. It’s very personal to me. It’s something that I’ve gone through, and I think many people will relate to that.”

    Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+ and then next day on Hulu.

