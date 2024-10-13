Target Is Selling the Cutest $33 Loafers That Look Just Like a Designer Style That's Over 27x the Price

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don't need a TikTok haul to tell you this: Target continues to be the ultimate go-to spot for scoring affordable, trendy fashion pieces . We've found its latest fashion find — these $33 A New Day Carolyn Loafers , which look just like a designer pair from Tod's that are 27x the price!

A New Day Carolyn Loafers, $33 at Target

The Target loafers come in both beige and black, and sizes 5 through 12. The gold-tone chain at the toe box looks strikingly similar to the designer pair, and the faux-leather finish makes them look luxe, without the luxe price tag. The block heel and memory foam insole mean they'll score high on the comfort factor, too.

Meanwhile, Tod's Kate Chain Flat Leather Loafers come in black and in sizes 5 through 12, with half sizes offered as well. The British design house made them with a chunky, metallic chain accent at the forefoot and notched vamp for comfort. The heel stacks up at 0.4 inches, and a round apron toe makes them look sleek and modern. The slip-on style is fully lined with leather and has a smooth sole at the bottom.

Tod's Kate Chain Flat Loafers, $895 at Neiman Marcus

Despite being more affordable, the Target loafers do not skimp on quality. They are designed with a memory foam insole, providing comfort and support throughout the day. The attention to detail and craftsmanship of the Target loafers ensures that they closely resemble the high-end designer pair, making them a compelling option, and savvy shoppers took note.

"Shoes are on point with a working girl vibe," one reviewer wrote. "Looks expensive and not weighty. Could wear for hours."

"Love these shoes!" another reviewer says. "I wore them with wide leg jeans and got lots of compliments…I’ve got the black ones in my cart now :)"

Coming in at just $33, you could even afford to get Target's A New Day Carolyn Loafers in both colors. Now you can upgrade your fall outfits with a stylish and refined look at a fraction of the designer cost.