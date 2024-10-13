Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Target Is Selling the Cutest $33 Loafers That Look Just Like a Designer Style That's Over 27x the Price

    By Jewel Elizabeth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwf8T_0w54bQMp00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    You don't need a TikTok haul to tell you this: Target continues to be the ultimate go-to spot for scoring affordable, trendy fashion pieces . We've found its latest fashion find — these $33 A New Day Carolyn Loafers , which look just like a designer pair from Tod's that are 27x the price!

    A New Day Carolyn Loafers, $33 at Target

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLWYq_0w54bQMp00

    Courtesy of Target

    The Target loafers come in both beige and black, and sizes 5 through 12. The gold-tone chain at the toe box looks strikingly similar to the designer pair, and the faux-leather finish makes them look luxe, without the luxe price tag. The block heel and memory foam insole mean they'll score high on the comfort factor, too.

    Meanwhile, Tod's Kate Chain Flat Leather Loafers come in black and in sizes 5 through 12, with half sizes offered as well. The British design house made them with a chunky, metallic chain accent at the forefoot and notched vamp for comfort. The heel stacks up at 0.4 inches, and a round apron toe makes them look sleek and modern. The slip-on style is fully lined with leather and has a smooth sole at the bottom.

    Tod's Kate Chain Flat Loafers, $895 at Neiman Marcus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xhO8_0w54bQMp00

    Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

    Despite being more affordable, the Target loafers do not skimp on quality. They are designed with a memory foam insole, providing comfort and support throughout the day. The attention to detail and craftsmanship of the Target loafers ensures that they closely resemble the high-end designer pair, making them a compelling option, and savvy shoppers took note.

    "Shoes are on point with a working girl vibe," one reviewer wrote. "Looks expensive and not weighty. Could wear for hours."

    Related: Walmart Is Selling 'Phenomenal' $23 Loafers That Look So Similar to a Designer Style That's Almost 11x the Price

    "Love these shoes!" another reviewer says. "I wore them with wide leg jeans and got lots of compliments…I’ve got the black ones in my cart now :)"

    Coming in at just $33, you could even afford to get Target's A New Day Carolyn Loafers in both colors. Now you can upgrade your fall outfits with a stylish and refined look at a fraction of the designer cost.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Walmart Is Selling 'Phenomenal' $23 Loafers That Look So Similar to a Designer Style That's Almost 11x the Price
    Parade26 days ago
    Of All the Flat Shoes You Can Style With Jeans, These 5 Look the Chicest (In My Humble Opinion)
    whowhatwear6 hours ago
    7 shoes that are in right now and 5 that are out, according to stylists and designers
    Business Insider18 days ago
    Target Is Selling 'Cute' $40 Stretch Ankle Boots Similar to a Madewell Style Over 6x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Everyone’s Buying Barn Jackets for Fall—These Are the Picks in My Cart
    Glamour25 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling the 'Best’ $23 Plaid Blazer for Fall, and It Looks Just Like a High-End Style That’s Over 30x the Price
    Parade6 days ago
    18 Expensive-Looking Sneakers to Pair With Jeans This Fall — Starting at Just $30
    Us Weekly11 hours ago
    The Shoes That Are Replacing Our Black Leather Booties This Fall
    theeverygirl.com8 days ago
    5 Fall Dress Trends to Carry You Through to 2025
    PureWow5 days ago
    Shoppers Say These ‘Perfect’ Jeans Are ‘As Comfortable As Leggings’
    Us Weekly11 days ago
    3 Flattering Haircuts Older Women Should Try For Noticeable Volume: Layered Bob & More
    shefinds27 days ago
    I'm a Fashion Director at Nordstrom—These Are the Only Fall 2024 Shoes That Matter
    whowhatwear22 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Gorgeous' $268 Michael Kors Crossbody for Just $62, and Shoppers Are Obsessed
    Parade19 days ago
    Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, steps out to grab lunch in Calabasas
    Page Six5 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy2 days ago
    10 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on for Thanksgiving 2024
    GOBankingRates5 days ago
    Target Is Selling 'Very Soft and Comfy' $30 Silk Pants That Look So Similar to a Reformation Style That's Over 6x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    Oprah Said This Denim Brand Fits Her "Perfectly," So I'm Trying a Pair for 60% Off
    In Style7 days ago
    Target Is Selling Chic $45 Knee-High Boots That Look So Much Like a Stuart Weitzman Style That's Over 17x the Price
    Parade8 hours ago
    Target Is Selling 'Super Comfy' $15 Slip-On Canvas Sneakers Similar to Vans and Allbirds Styles up to 7x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Sam's Club Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Limited Edition Snack, and Shoppers are Calling It 'Dangerous'
    Parade1 day ago
    Top 7 Fall Shoe Trends You Need To Know And Shop This Season
    stylerave.com7 hours ago
    Lizzo shows off slimmed-down figure in black bodysuit after saying she feels ‘really bad’ for overeating
    Page Six12 days ago
    6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    Aldi Is Selling Cozy $8 Lined Clogs So Similar to a Popular Crocs Style Almost 8x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    7 Fall Skirt Trends You’re Going to See Everywhere, According to Stylists
    Real Simple1 day ago
    If You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups, A Check Could Be Waiting For You In The Mail
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    14 Gifts You Should Always Buy at the Thrift Store, According to Experts
    Martha Stewart7 days ago
    Walmart's Best-Selling $19 Asymmetrical Shoulder Handbag Is So Similar to The Row and REVOLVE Styles up to 73x the Price
    Parade18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy