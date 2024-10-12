Open in App
    Spooky New Hi-C Flavor Already Haunting Fans: ‘True to Its Name’

    By Gabriela Arevalo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzD3F_0w4cqtG100

    Hi-C fans already know about the juice brand’s iconic Ghostbusters collaboration, Ecto Cooler.

    Now, the drink giant is getting into the spooky spirit once again with a new flavor that fans are saying is true to its name.

    Food blogger Markie Devo revealed that a new flavor of Hi-C, Sweet Scream, has been spotted in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at places like Burger King , Wingstop and Zaxby’s nationwide.

    According to reports, the flavor is reminiscent of strawberry, with one person saying that it reminds them of Skittles . Fans responded positively to the news, with one Instagram commenter saying “Finally a new Hi-C flavor! I def look forward to trying this soon.”

    Another chimed in, writing that they saw the flavor at AMC Theaters Freestyle machines. A fellow fan commented that they’ve spotted the flavor at Five Guys as well.

    “It's got a strawberries and cream thing going on, but it was just way too sweet for me to be into it. I suppose it's true to its SWEET Scream name...Sweet Strawberry-cream that is!” exclaimed a commenter, with another backing them up and sharing that they “Just tried it yesterday! It's kinda strawberry but reallyyy sweet!” “It’s like strawberry and vanilla mixed. Fire🔥,” said a third.

    But not everybody was as enthused, as one fan said “It was good but nothing to brag about 🤷‍♂️.”

    Others were more concerned about other flavors, with one person writing “We just want ecto cooler,” and another teasing that “This the Psychomagnotheric Slime from Ghostbusters 2😂😂😂 💪🏽💪🏽.”

    Next: Secret Chick-fil-A Menu Item Elicits Strong Reaction From Fans: ‘Sounds Devious’

