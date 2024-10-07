Open in App
    Fans Can't Get Enough of Travis Kelce's '90s-Inspired Game Day Look

    By Gabriela Arevalo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpsm6_0vxyynVO00

    Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift , may have been born in 1989, but the tight end was all in on the ‘90s ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the New Orleans Saints.

    Kelce, who celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend, strolled into Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7 wearing khaki cargo shorts, an oversized short sleeve button-down shirt, sunglasses, and a floppy heartthrob haircut straight out of a 1990s teen rom-com.

    Fans were quick to compare the ‘do to some of the most well-known wearers of the iconic look, with one X user gushing that “Travis Kelce walking around here looking like @nickcarter in 1998 and I am here for it ALL 👊DAY 👊LONG 👊.” Others chimed in with gifs of the Backstreet Boys singer sporting his signature hairstyle. Jonathan Taylor Thomas comparisons abounded as well as references to the character Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World .

    Some fans leaned towards the cinematic in their comparisons, stating that the haircut reminded them of “the guy in Casper,” referencing the climatic scene in the 1995 Christina Ricci vehicle when Casper the friendly ghost turns, temporarily, into a real boy again, played by Devon Sawa .

    While some online commenters were not on board with the look, saying “He needs to grow his hair back like he had last season and the goatee cause I don’t like the mustache either.😂,” most were into the hair, with one fan going so far as to say “someone burn all of Travis Kelce’s hats i’m so serious.”

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Debbie Childress
    4h ago
    he needs to think about his job not that thing he is with.play the game right or move on
    Vicki Bryson
    4h ago
    Your The Greatest, Love you
    View all comments
