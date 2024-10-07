Fans Can't Get Enough of Travis Kelce's '90s-Inspired Game Day Look

Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift , may have been born in 1989, but the tight end was all in on the ‘90s ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Kelce, who celebrated his 35th birthday over the weekend, strolled into Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7 wearing khaki cargo shorts, an oversized short sleeve button-down shirt, sunglasses, and a floppy heartthrob haircut straight out of a 1990s teen rom-com.

🤩🤩 SIGN UP for Parade's Trending News newsletter & we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments & celebrity news everyone is talking about 🗞️🗞️

Fans were quick to compare the ‘do to some of the most well-known wearers of the iconic look, with one X user gushing that “Travis Kelce walking around here looking like @nickcarter in 1998 and I am here for it ALL 👊DAY 👊LONG 👊.” Others chimed in with gifs of the Backstreet Boys singer sporting his signature hairstyle. Jonathan Taylor Thomas comparisons abounded as well as references to the character Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World .

Related: We Ranked the 65 Best Movies of the 1990s, From 'Fargo' to 'Forrest Gump'

Some fans leaned towards the cinematic in their comparisons, stating that the haircut reminded them of “the guy in Casper,” referencing the climatic scene in the 1995 Christina Ricci vehicle when Casper the friendly ghost turns, temporarily, into a real boy again, played by Devon Sawa .

While some online commenters were not on board with the look, saying “He needs to grow his hair back like he had last season and the goatee cause I don’t like the mustache either.😂,” most were into the hair, with one fan going so far as to say “someone burn all of Travis Kelce’s hats i’m so serious.”

Next: Travis Kelce Video Montage Convinces Fans He ‘Has to Be the Funniest Guy’ in the NFL