    The Clever Recipe That Has Us Rushing to the Store to Buy Cream Cheese

    By Angel Albring,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAHnA_0vxxF2TW00

    We almost always have some cream cheese in the fridge. The creamy, tangy spreadable fresh cheese is a bagel's BFF , of course, but it's also great for making cookies , frosting , pasta sauces, dips and/or bringing a little tangy flavor and creamy texture to mashed potatoes or scrambled eggs .

    And thanks to content creator @themodernnonna , we now have yet another way to use that block of cream cheese. She shared a brilliant cheese board idea on TikTok and we can't wait to try it!

    @themodernnonna

    ✨Halloween Cheese Board✨ Alright, are you ready to upgrade your Halloween 🎃 party game with a spooky twist? This 10-minute spooky Halloween Cheese Board 🧀 is an absolute showstopper. If you’ve seen the viral butter 🧈 board trend (check out my original butter board, you’re in for a treat) but here we’re taking it up a notch. With just a few simple ingredients and some creative flair, you’ll have a masterwork to amaze your guests. Ingredients * 250 grams goat cheese, ricotta, cream cheese, or butter work as well * ⅓ cup cherry jam, any red jam works * red food coloring, start with 20 drops until it’s a nice dark red * spider, for presentation * candy eyes, for presentation https://themodernnonna.com/halloween-cheese-board/ #halloweenrecipes #halloweeen #cheeseboards #halloweentok #foodtok #recipetok

    ♬ original sound - THEMODERNNONNA

    How Do You Make a Creamy Cheese Board?

    According to @themodernnonna, cream cheese is just one of your options for the base of what she calls a "creamy cheese board." She says that you could use cream cheese, goat cheese or fresh ricotta, though we're thinking cream cheese for a fun brunch board.

    Once you choose your creamy cheese, spread it onto a wooden board (just like back in the butter board days, if you remember that trend), making swoops and swirls. Grab your favorite jam (she uses cherry jam mixed with a little red food coloring) and dab small spoonfuls on top of the cream cheese. The red jam will bring the spooky vibes, but an orange jam, like apricot jam or orange marmalade, would also feel like Halloween.

    To bring it all together, she added some candy eyes and plastic spiders, then Halloween-themed butter knives or spoons. Serve with your favorite bread or crackers. We're also thinking bagels and/or bagel chips would be perfect for a cream cheese board.

    "Such a fun idea!" someone commented on the TikTok post. It really is, and it's easily customizable. You can use whatever cheese and jam combination you want. We're thinking it could be fun to do a tub of cheddar spread plus some jalapeno jam. Add some plastic snakes or small skeletons to the platter and you've got a party!

