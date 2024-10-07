Fans Declare Eva Longoria's Son Santiago Looks Like a 'Little Prince' in Tiny Tux at Red Carpet Event

The good-looking apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in Eva Longoria’s family—the actress recently shared some photos from a glamorous red carpet event and fans couldn’t help but gush at how adorable her son looked.

Longoria , who was in France for the Global Gift Foundation Gala on Oct. 5, posted photos of her glam for the event, captioning the photo carousel “Postcards from Paris✨.”

The actress wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta silver gown that hugged her curves with embellished crystals that looked like ferns. An asymmetrical neckline was further accentuated by glittering jewelry adorning her neck and wrist. Strappy silver sandals and a slicked-back hairdo completed the ensemble.

“Goddess,” wrote one fan, while another called her “the most beautiful woman everrrrr 🔥🔥.”

But along with countless heart and fire emoji reactions, commenters couldn’t help but notice the third photograph in the carousel where Longoria posed with her son, Santiago.

The 6-year-old stole hearts in a stylish black suit and white button-down shirt. The little one brought a touch of whimsy to the outfit with his shoes, sporting cream and camel sneakers. A pink cast could be seen peeking through on his left wrist, but he was all smiles for the camera when the duo hit the red carpet that night.

“Santi looks like a Little prince 🤍,” wrote a fan, while another chimed in, saying that the pair looked like a “Queen with her Prince 😍😍👑.”

“Both you and Santi look amazing!❤️❤️,” wrote a third fan, with a commenter agreeing, calling them an “Absolutely stunning looking lady and the little gentleman too 😍.”

