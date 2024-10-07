Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    The Chef-Approved Secret Ingredient for Tender, Juicy Meatballs

    By Angel Albring,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLLhZ_0vxt9aJY00

    Making meatballs can be tricky. If they're too tender they'll completely fall apart but there is also plenty of opportunity (overworking the meat, adding too much or the wrong binder) to create tough meatballs , which is something nobody wants. We tend to use a panade (a mixture of bread soaked in milk) to keep our meatballs light and tender, but what if we could do more to make sure the dish turned out perfectly every time?

    Enter the experts @cooksillustrated . Dan Souza, Chief Content Officer of America's Test Kitchen and the former editor-in-chief of Cook’s Illustrated shared a genius way to make the most tender, juicy meatballs , and we can't wait to try it.

    Related: The Secret Ingredient for Making Jarred Pasta Sauce Taste Like It Came From an Italian Restaurant

    😋😋 SIGN UP to get delicious recipes, handy kitchen hacks & more in our daily Pop Kitchen newsletter 🍳 🍔

    Why You Should Add Gelatin to Meatballs

    "Another secret ingredient to meatloaf mix? Gelatin," it says in the caption of the Instagram post. Yes. Gelatin. Like the stuff in Jell-O , but the unflavored version (because nobody wants strawberry-flavored meatballs, right?).

    According to Souza, gelatin acts as a moisture-retaining agent, helping the meatballs stay soft and tender as they cook. He says that gelatin can absorb and trap about five times its weight in water. The gelatin "binds up the free water that's typically released from the meat during cooking. It keeps the meatballs juicy instead of letting them run dry." Ok, Dan. We're listening.

    The inspiration for adding gelatin came from the veal that's usually used in a classic meatloaf mix that you buy at the grocery store. The veal is included because the tender meat is a source of collagen that breaks down into gelatin. Souza prefers a 2-to-1 ratio of ground beef to ground pork, plus some prosciutto and grated Parm for an extra umami boost—and the gelatin.

    Souza also suggests using a panade. Souza's preference is a mixture of breadcrumbs and buttermilk, but you can use bread and milk, bread and water, crackers and milk, etc. When all of these things come together, you have a truly next-level meatball. You can incorporate these tips into your favorite meatball recipe or for all of the juicy details, you can find the recipe via the Cook's Illustrated site . A more detailed description of the hows and whys of the recipe can also be found on YouTube .

    Commenters were quick to jump into the conversation to add their thoughts.

    "I happened to have some gelatin this past time and it truly works, you just have to make sure you really incorporate the gelatin because it likes to get clumpy if it sits and cools too long. But yes. It works," added an Instagram commenter.

    "I will def try this!" another person said. So will we! It's so smart.

    Up Next:

    Related: The Secret Ingredient for the Best Garlic Bread You’ll Ever Have

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Little Caesar's Is Testing a New Pizza Crust Option That Fans Say They 'Need'
    Parade1 day ago
    The Clever Boxed Mac and Cheese Trick We Wish We Knew About Sooner
    Parade22 hours ago
    The Clever Recipe That Has Us Rushing to the Store to Buy Cream Cheese
    Parade1 day ago
    Walmart Is Selling an 'Adorable' $25 Lounge Set That Looks So Similar to a Skims Style That's More Than 5x the Price
    Parade1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Target Is Selling Super Chic $45 Ankle Boots That Look So Similar to a Designer Style That's Over 12x The Price
    Parade1 day ago
    Hobby Lobby Is Selling Adorable Mini Vintage Gumball Machine Jars for Just $5, and Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab Every Color
    Parade3 days ago
    The Genius Potato Chip Trick We Wish We'd Known About Sooner
    Parade1 day ago
    Cheez-It Releasing 2 New 'Interesting Concepts' That Even International Fans Are Jealous Of
    Parade1 day ago
    12 Things Stylists Are Begging Women Over 50 To Stop Doing if You Have Thinning Hair
    Parade19 hours ago
    Jazz Jennings Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photos for a Special Occasion
    Parade2 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Terrific' $170 Cat Tree for Just $64, and Shoppers Say Their Cats Are 'Obsessed' With It
    Parade5 hours ago
    A Fan-Favorite SunChips Flavor Is Back After 16 Years, and Fans Say They ‘Need a Lifetime Supply’
    Parade2 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling 'Comfy and Cozy' $140 Slippers for Only $36 That Shoppers Say Are 'Softer Than Uggs'
    Parade1 day ago
    Former 'Hell's Kitchen' Contestants Make Bold Accusations Against Gordon Ramsay
    Parade21 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    'Dancing with the Stars' Breaks Longtime Rule With Surprising Reveal for Season 33
    Parade1 day ago
    The Diet Coke Upgrade Trick We Wish We’d Know About Sooner
    Parade1 day ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Fan-Favorite Pringles Flavor Is Making a Grand Return
    Parade5 hours ago
    OK—Why Do Beans Make You Fart? RDs Spill
    Parade1 day ago
    Aldi Is Selling a Gorgeous $15 Gilt Mirror Tray Similar to a Popular Anthropologie Style Over 5x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    5 Phrases a Relationship Therapist Is Begging Couples To Stop Using ASAP
    Parade2 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling a 'Perfect' $60 Cat Tree for Only $20 During October Prime Day — and It's Going to Sell Out Soon
    Parade1 day ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Perfect' $83 Bedding Set for Only $26 — but Act Fast, Shoppers Are Racing to Buy It
    Parade6 hours ago
    Walmart Has a 'Powerful' $430 Cordless Vacuum on Sale for Only $90, and Shoppers Say It's the 'Best Compact Vacuum' They've Owned
    Parade1 day ago
    '7 Little Johnstons' Amber Shares Health Update on Family Member After Scary Accident
    Parade1 day ago
    Start Here, 16 Common Things Professional Organizers Always Toss First
    Theresa Bedford21 days ago
    Fans Declare Pamela Anderson a ‘Natural Beauty’ as She Accepts Award Amid Style Transformation
    Parade1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy