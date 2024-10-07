Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    ‘DWTS’ Standouts Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik Take Their Partnership Off the Dance Floor

    By Mike Bloom,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3b6Z_0vxd60Hs00

    Dancing with the Stars Season 33 duo Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik made a rare appearance outside the studio this weekend. The two went from the ballroom to a literal ball room, attending the 38th Carousel of Hope Ball for diabetes awareness.

    💃🏻💃🏻 SIGN UP for our Dancing with the Stars newsletter to get access to exclusive news, interviews, songs, recaps and more 🕺🏼🕺🏼


    The event, now considered a Hollywood institution since its debut in 1978, benefits  the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC). It brings together luminaries from the entertainment industry to support increasing awareness for diabetes, as well as raise funds for both research and clinical care at the BDC. The Carousel Ball raised nearly $2 million this year alone, in addition to the more than $115 million that The Carousel Balls have raised to date.

    Related: Everything to Know About Dancing with the Stars Season 33

    Arnold was given the spotlight at the event, speaking about her own history with diabetes. She was diagnosed three years ago at the age of 16, and didn't use the deter her, but actually serve as a motivator for her currently-blossoming career.

    "From that point forward, I wanted to make sure I didn’t let it affect my life," she said in her speech, "and I would only take the life lessons I learned from type 1 diabetes to push me to become an even better person and to become more motivated to accomplish my dreams. I also made a promise to myself that I would always be an advocate and a voice for type 1 diabetes so that I can show someone who is recently diagnosed that they can do it and that type 1 diabetes sho

    Related: Stephen Nedoroscik Flies Like Superman on Dancing with the Stars

    Nedoroscik, a two-time bronze medalist for his talent on the pommel horse at this summer's Olympic games, joined Arnold as her plus one for the evening, donning his best black tie. The pair are one of the most-talked about in this season of the dance show, between their youthful, exuberant energy and commendations from the judges. Other celebs in attendance included Grammy winners David Foster and Gladys Knight , multiplatinum artist Jason DeRulo , and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam .

    Shortly after the event, Arnold and Nedoroscik had to race back to the studio to continue their run through the season. Dancing with the Stars airs back-to-back episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights this week, as the remaining couples dance to the music of Soul Train and hair metal.

    Next, Fans Call DWTS ’ Stephen Nedoroscik a ‘Walking Green Flag’ After Olympian’s Sweet Gesture for His Grandma .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Nancy Harris
    8h ago
    No JDs done
    Judi Pro
    1d ago
    this is getting so ridiculous!!! every time on every shoe now the fence couples are hooking up !! the new singles hook up
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    No superstitions needed: Stephen Nedoroscik crushes quickstep on Dancing with the Stars
    gymnastics-now.com1 day ago
    Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik reveals the item he has on him at all times on ‘DWTS’ set
    New York Post2 hours ago
    DWTS’ Rylee Arnold Gushes Over ‘Sweet and Humble’ Mystery Man She’s Going on Dates With
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Who Went Home on Dancing with the Stars Tonight? DWTS Scores & Results
    ComingSoon1 day ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Could Help Him Win the Mirrorball
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    'Dancing With the Stars' says goodbye to fan favorite in double elimination
    TODAY.com18 hours ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Wayne Brady Is ‘Done’ With His Family, Why?
    TVShowsAce10 days ago
    DWTS Pro Admits Jealousy Over Ballroom Romance
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 23, look loved-up in photos from romantic summer
    Page Six2 days ago
    ‘DWTS’ Fans Want Carrie Ann Replaced With This Star
    TVShowsAce14 days ago
    Former DWTS Pro Thinks Ballroom Security Should Be Increased Following Leaked Fan Video
    Heavy.com4 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Soul Train Night Recap: See All the Scores
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Guess Who This Lil' Towhead Turned Into!
    TMZ6 days ago
    ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Breaks Protocol, Releases Viewer Vote Totals After 33 Seasons — And They’re Surprising
    Deadline 2 days ago
    Travis Kelce ‘Pushing’ Taylor Swift Away as Relationship Is ‘Not Easy to Maintain’: ‘They’re Spiraling’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    The Best Red Carpet Looks from the ‘American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special’
    Parade2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Luke Bryan Reveals Surprising Truth About His Friendship With Carrie Underwood [Exclusive]
    The Boot1 day ago
    'Deadliest Catch' Shares Health Update for Captain Keith Colburn After 'Terrifying' Viral Medical Emergency
    Parade4 hours ago
    Target Is Selling Super Chic $45 Ankle Boots That Look So Similar to a Designer Style That's Over 12x The Price
    Parade2 days ago
    'MBFFL' Star Whitney Thore Shares Exciting Family Update After Pregnancy Speculation
    Parade6 hours ago
    Inside Hallmark Hunk Wes Brown's Relationship With Wife Amanda
    The List2 days ago
    12 Things Stylists Are Begging Women Over 50 To Stop Doing if You Have Thinning Hair
    Parade22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy