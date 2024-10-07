‘DWTS’ Standouts Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik Take Their Partnership Off the Dance Floor

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 duo Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik made a rare appearance outside the studio this weekend. The two went from the ballroom to a literal ball room, attending the 38th Carousel of Hope Ball for diabetes awareness.

The event, now considered a Hollywood institution since its debut in 1978, benefits the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC). It brings together luminaries from the entertainment industry to support increasing awareness for diabetes, as well as raise funds for both research and clinical care at the BDC. The Carousel Ball raised nearly $2 million this year alone, in addition to the more than $115 million that The Carousel Balls have raised to date.

Arnold was given the spotlight at the event, speaking about her own history with diabetes. She was diagnosed three years ago at the age of 16, and didn't use the deter her, but actually serve as a motivator for her currently-blossoming career.



"From that point forward, I wanted to make sure I didn’t let it affect my life," she said in her speech, "and I would only take the life lessons I learned from type 1 diabetes to push me to become an even better person and to become more motivated to accomplish my dreams. I also made a promise to myself that I would always be an advocate and a voice for type 1 diabetes so that I can show someone who is recently diagnosed that they can do it and that type 1 diabetes sho

Nedoroscik, a two-time bronze medalist for his talent on the pommel horse at this summer's Olympic games, joined Arnold as her plus one for the evening, donning his best black tie. The pair are one of the most-talked about in this season of the dance show, between their youthful, exuberant energy and commendations from the judges. Other celebs in attendance included Grammy winners David Foster and Gladys Knight , multiplatinum artist Jason DeRulo , and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam .



Shortly after the event, Arnold and Nedoroscik had to race back to the studio to continue their run through the season. Dancing with the Stars airs back-to-back episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights this week, as the remaining couples dance to the music of Soul Train and hair metal.

