    Drew Barrymore Spills the Details on Her Secret Fling With a Female Star in the '90s

    By Jacqueline Burt Cote,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17szpG_0vt1k2oe00

    What happened in the '90s stays in the '90s...except when celebrities decide to reminisce on national TV.

    On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny shared a steamy memory from a night out 30 years ago—and viewers definitely weren't expecting to hear what happened at the end of the evening.

    “We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel,” Barrymore said. “We were getting together. We had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I’m so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in, but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don’t Cry. That’s a bond for us."

    Before continuing the tale, Barrymore added a twist.

    “I thought I’d turn our intimate, fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question," she said to Sevigny.

    “We should! We’re entertainers!” Sevigny agreed.

    After choosing a woman from the audience, Barrymore asked a multiple choice question, adding that she would win $1,000 if she came up with the right answer.

    “We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it? A. Lipstick, B. Toilet Paper, C. A Kiss," Barrymore said.

    The audience member chose "lipstick" as her answer, but that wasn't entirely correct.

    “Well, it did involve lipstick," Barrymore said.

    “It was the ‘90s!” Sevigny laughed.

    “It was the ‘90s. It was a kiss,” Barrymore revealed. “We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest.”

    Even though the woman got the answer wrong, Barrymore still decided to give her the $1,000, though she had special instructions for how the money should be used.

    “Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, OK?” she said.

    Trey Wilkerson
    20h ago
    Yeah sure, these people say absolutely anything to stay relevant
    Mitch Johnsson
    1d ago
    I am sick of seeing articles come up about her gross arse.
