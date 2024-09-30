Dylan Dreyer Emotionally Recalls Day Youngest Son Was Born With Throwback Photos From Hospital

Dylan Dreyer's youngest son is growing up fast.

The Today meteorologist took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 29, to celebrate her son Rusty's third birthday with not one, but two, posts—and fans couldn't get enough.

Dreyer first shared a carousel of images from the little boy's life, going back to his birth (which was six weeks earlier than expected). Among the pics were a snap of Dreyer holding newborn Rusty in the hospital and shots of the toddler dressed up like Captain America, playing with his older brothers ( Ollie , 4, and Calvin , 7).

"My little guy, born 6 weeks early, is the feistiest of my 3 boys. I’m lucky I got to meet you earlier than ever expected. You make me laugh out loud every day and you give the best hugs. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank you for completing our family," Dreyer captioned her post.

Dreyer's commenters were quick to congratulate her on the milestone, with many noting how much Rusty resembles his mom.

"He looks so much like mommy too!!" wrote one fan.

"He looks like you, Mama," agreed another person.

In a second birthday post, Dreyer shared another series of photos, starting with a pic of Rusty's Avengers-themed cake—as well as pics and video of the baking process. Among the other images were a pic of the family sitting down to dinner in a restaurant and a shot of Dreyer's three boys coloring the outside of a cardboard playhouse in a balloon-filled room.

"Avengers party for Rusty’s 3rd Birthday! Rusty not quite impressed with the cake at first. A nap turned the whole day around!! Happy birthday buddy!!" Dreyer wrote in her caption.

Even if Rusty wasn't super excited about his cake in the beginning, Dreyer's fans appreciated the effort.

"I'm impressed with the cake! ❤️" wrote one fan.

"Happy Birthday Rusty! Great job on the cake!" agreed another commenter.

