Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Amazon Has Early October Prime Day Deals on 'Amazing' Shoes Starting at Just $10 — Shop Our Top 7 Picks Now

    By Bernadette Deron,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYvho_0vpJPqk500

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Even though Amazon Prime Big Deal Days haven't touched down yet, there are plenty of early savings to shop, and we have our eye on some new shoes we can use for the fall and winter seasons. We're looking for some great slippers and boots that can keep our feet cozy, comfortable, and looking cute too.

    If you're eager to upgrade your shoe game ASAP, shop the top seven shoe deals that we have on our radar. All of these options are bestsellers, so you can't go wrong with either option you choose. Plus, you're getting ahead of the big sale day now, which can make shopping next week less overwhelming. Check out the shoes we're loving below!

    Comwarm Cloud Slide Sandals, From $10 (was $22) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ND5wc_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    Reviewers say that these sandals are the item that they "didn't know" they needed. They're a great shoe to wear around the house or even outside while it's still warm enough to rock slides. They come in an incredible array of colors, and are up for grabs at a seriously discounted price! Shoppers attest that you will definitely not regret introducing these sandals into your everyday routine.

    Fitory Open Toe Faux Fur Slippers, From $20 (was $46) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syjHp_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    How could we miss the opportunity to grab some cozy faux fur sandals while shopping for these Amazon deals? This pair is super special because the double-strap design is wrapped with fuzzy faux fur that's perfect for autumn. When you want to stay comfortable but need an elevated shoe, this is the pair to wear with your ensemble.

    Evshine Corduroy House Slippers, From $12 (was $24) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoAQo_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    We're obsessed with corduroy everything in the fall and winter, so naturally, we're gravitating towards this pair of slippers to complete the vibe. We can already imagine slipping our feet into these slippers in the morning while we enjoy our much-needed coffee with our breakfast. They're giving us all of the cozy feels we need.

    Litfun Fuzzy House Slippers, From $18 (was $36) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBqiC_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    Reviewers call these slippers "amazing" and say that they're an "affordable" alternative to Ugg styles that are way pricier. They're made from a man made suede material and are full lined with faux fur, meaning that they're extra warm and cozy. They also have a reasonably thick platform that makes them suitable for indoor and outdoor wear.

    Dream Pairs Ankle Chelsea Rain Boots, From $27 (was $40) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5C8d_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    Rain showers aren't the most enjoyable thing when we have to go outside, but it's much easier to do so with these adorable boots. The ankle length makes them a perfect match for whatever pants or skirts you want to pair them with. Plus, they're far more stylish than your typical galoshes, so wearing them won't cramp your style.

    Shibever Winter Snow Boots, From $23 (was $36) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AFZb_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    It's never too early to start planning for the rough winter ahead, and these boots are a must-have for the season. Not only are they waterproof, they're lined with soft faux fur that makes them extra warm. They're also super lightweight, so you won't feel like you're dragging your feet while wearing them.

    Anjoufemme Casual Winter Hiking Boots, From $38 (was $66) at Amazon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bY576_0vpJPqk500

    Courtesy of Amazon

    If you live in an area with some great fall foliage,hiking plans may be in your future. Fortunately a pair of boots like these are perfect for the adventure. Not only do they look cute, they have great cripping on the bottom that can prevent you from slipping on leaves. You can also traverse difficult terrain confidently, and shoppers report that "completely waterproof," which is a great extra perk.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    7 secret deals for Amazon Prime members only
    AOL Corp5 days ago
    Amazon's October Prime Day Sale Is Coming — These Are The Only Early Deals to Shop Now
    goodhousekeeping.com5 days ago
    Amazon’s Big Deal Days event is nearly here – these are the best early offers
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Amazon Is Selling a 'Beautiful' Dooney & Bourke Handbag for 55% Off, and Shoppers Are Calling It Their 'Dream Bag'
    Parade6 days ago
    Aldi Is Selling Stylish $15 Ankle Boots So Similar to Designer Styles Almost 5x the Price
    Parade11 days ago
    Nordstrom Rack Is Selling 'Very Cute' Leather Ankle Boots for Up to 62% Off, and Shoppers Say They're 'Perfect'
    Parade5 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    I Get Paid to Shop at Amazon, and Here’s Everything I’m Grabbing Before October Prime Day
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Sam's Club Is Selling the 'Coziest' Fall Fashion Essentials Starting at Just $15 — Shop Our Top 6 Picks Now
    Parade20 days ago
    8 Winter Clothing Items You Should Buy at Kohl’s Now
    GOBankingRates5 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling an 'Incredible' $800 Hair Dryer for Only $100, and Shoppers Say It 'Will Change Your Life'
    Parade12 hours ago
    These 3 stores have huge fall sales to rival Amazon's October Prime Day. See the deals
    AZCentral | The Arizona Republic11 hours ago
    A Stylist Told Me the 8 Pieces You Need in Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe, From $15
    In Style18 days ago
    Podiatrists Swear By These Comfy Walking Shoes That Are So Damn Cheap On Amazon
    Elite Daily4 days ago
    Wayfair Is Selling This ‘Perfect’ $537 Patio Set for Only $200, and Shoppers Say They’ve ‘Received Many Compliments’ on It
    Parade6 hours ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Stylish' $36 Trench Coat That Looks So Similar to a Designer Style That's Over 76x the Price
    Parade9 hours ago
    Sam's Club's Gorgeous (and Sturdy) New 6-Piece Glass Chiller Set Has Fans Calling It 'High Quality for a Low Price'
    Parade1 day ago
    Old Navy Is Selling a ‘Very Flattering’ $22 Midi Dress That Looks Just Like a High-End Style That’s Almost 7x the Price
    Parade7 hours ago
    Coach Is Selling a 'Beautiful' $398 Bucket Bag for Just $109, and Shoppers Say It's Their 'Go-To Bag'
    Parade14 days ago
    8 Hottest Sam's Club Items People Are Buying Up Right Now
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    The One Thing You Should Never, Ever Do Before Getting a Vaccine, According to Infectious Disease Experts
    Parade1 day ago
    October Prime Day Is A Week Away, But You Can Shop These 50 Deals Before The Sale Even Starts
    The Daily South13 hours ago
    The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2024 Deals You Can Snag Right Now
    PC Magazine1 day ago
    Target Is Selling Durable Tailgating Coolers for Just $5, and Fans are Running to Get Theirs Fast
    Parade4 days ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    13 Loose Fall Sweaters That Are Much More Slimming Than Tight Ones — Starting at Just $13 on Amazon
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Who Will Win 'Big Brother 26'? Here Are Our Predictions
    Parade1 day ago
    The 5 Best Grocery Deals at Costco This Month, According to Our Editors
    AOL Corp1 day ago
    Amazon Is Selling 'Gorgeous' Purses Up to 55% Off Before October Prime Day — Shop Our 5 Favorites Now
    Parade1 day ago
    Costco's Newest Food Court Addition Has Shoppers Calling It a 'Game Changer'
    Parade6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy