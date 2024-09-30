Open in App
    Parade

    Jelly Roll Opens Up About ‘Eye Opening’ Experience on Tour in Heartfelt Statement

    By Marisa Losciale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSNuq_0voq78Nv00

    Jelly Roll 's Beautifully Broken Tour is bringing out all the feels !

    The 39-year-old country artist embarked on his current tour not too long ago, and after several shows across state lines, the "Wild Ones" singer has made at least one observation that's tugged at his heartstrings.

    On Sunday, Sept. 29—just one day after he made his SNL debut —the award-winning artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the impression that's been made. After just a few weeks of shows , Jelly Roll made an "eye opening" confession, telling fans he's seen "the most beautiful acts of humanity " while on this tour.

    "The music is so honest and emotional I pray that a sense of community is happening at these shows," Jelly Roll began in the heartfelt X post . "I hope people are making friends. Thank yall making people feel safe and welcome at our shows."

    Related: Fans Are "So Happy" for Jelly Roll As He Shares Emotional Message of Gratitude: "Well Deserved"

    "[This] tour has been so eye opening for me to see arenas full of strangers consoling each other and connecting. It's been one of the most beautiful acts of humanity I've ever seen and it happens every single night," he continued, "Thank yall."

    The "I Am Not Okay" singer kicked off his Beautifully Broken Tour in Salt Lake City on Aug. 27. He's still due to make stops in several major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, UBS Arena at Belmont Park, Chicago's United Center, the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, among others, before wrapping up in Jacksonville on Saturday, Nov. 23.

    While on tour, the Grammy-nominated performer has had to skip not one but two award shows despite several nominations and a win—with his "Lonely Road" collaborator, MGK , ultimately accepting the duo's award for Best Crossover Song at the second-ever People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 26.

    Next: Jason Bateman and Will Arnett's Joke About Jelly Roll Flops With Country Music Fans

