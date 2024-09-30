Open in App
    ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Daughter Maddie Shares ‘Crazy’ Family Update

    By Marisa Losciale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D2ZH_0vojwFBw00

    Janelle Brown 's daughter, Maddie Brush , is sharing a pleasant update regarding the small family that she shares with her husband, Caleb Brush .

    Over the weekend, the Sister Wives star's eldest daughter joked that this past year has been a "wild" one and that energy looks to be continuing into 2025, at least for Maddie and Caleb's family.

    The 28-year-old, who shares three kids–son Axel Brush , 7, and daughters Evie Brush , 5, and Josephine Brush , 19 months–with her husband of about eight years, revealed that she and Caleb are expecting baby number four!

    Maddie took to Instagram with a sun-filled snap of herself rocking a black sundress and sneakers while standing before some shrubbery. She smiled big for the camera, putting her growing baby bump on full display, posing with one hand on the top of her abdomen and the other below.

    "What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!" Maddie captioned Sunday's upload . "Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025. 💛."

    Fans of the family seemed just as ecstatic as the parents to be, celebrating their soon-to-be newest addition in the comments.

    "Ahhhhhhhhhhh! Surprise! Congratulations! ❤️ How many weeks are you? What would be even wilder is if you have TWINS! 😮😍 Sending you love & prayers for a healthy pregnancy & baby #4!" one Instagram user replied.

    Maddie later replied to the fan telling them that she's "just shy of 18 weeks" and doesn't appear to be expecting twins. "Idk that I could handle that," she joked. "So thankfully no."

    "Omg Congratulations 🎊! Boy or girl?" another wrote, to which the expecting mom noted that the couple "doesn't know" yet.

    Some even claimed to be so intuitive that they knew something was up before Maddie officially announced it.

    "I knew it when you were holding your shirt out in the farm announcement!!!" one exclaimed, sharing that Maddie's last upload to the picture-sharing platform–which also featured Caleb and Janelle–tipped them off, as she was the only one purposefully pulling on her shirt to show off the logo of the family's new "passion project:" a flower farm. "Congrats!!!" the fan wrote.

    Several others wished her a happy and healthy pregnancy followed by a smooth delivery, with some even suggesting that the baby is connected to her late brother Garrison in a special way.

    "I believe Garrison will be part of this baby in some way, some how. They knew each other in heaven before the baby came to you. 🤍🤍," one wrote.

    "Congrats! I cant help but think Garrison is sending your family so much new and needed joy for the month of March," a second shared. "I hope it brings your family comfort during that time."

    Next: ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Shares Solemn Message 6 Months After Son Garrison’s Death

