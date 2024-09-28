Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Costco Brought Back the Perfect Fall-Friendly Kitchen Gadget for Just $20, and Fans Say They 'Love It'

    By Choya Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1tF3_0vnAVwp000

    Costco has built a reputation for offering amazing deals on bulk items and high-quality products over the years, and when the holiday season approaches, it just gets better. Think about it: if you're a Costco member, you can find a variety of exclusive items perfect for gifting, entertaining and seasonal celebrations under one roof—and all for an incredible price.

    From discounted home décor to kitchen gadgets and tasty food offerings , Costco’s holiday deals cater to everyone’s needs. Whether you're preparing for a large family gathering or simply looking for unique gifts at unbeatable prices, Costco’s expansive inventory and holiday savings make it a must-visit destination.

    One of Costco’s standout new items this season is fan-favorite return: the Sharper Image Electric S'more Maker . Spotted in-store by @costcofam4u , the must-have item is perfect for creating that iconic campfire treat in the comfort of your own home.

    Related: Costco's Newest Food Court Addition Has Shoppers Calling It a 'Game Changer'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3af3t2_0vnAVwp000
    Sharper Image Electric S'mores Maker

    Costco

    This fun and practical product is designed to bring the joy of roasting marshmallows and assembling s’mores indoors—no fire pit needed. Each S’mores Maker comes with a flameless heater—allowing users to toast marshmallows to perfection without the hassle of starting a fire—a serving tray and four skewers. Whether it's for a cozy night in with family, a holiday party or you just have a hankering for one for an afternoon snack, this gadget is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults alike.

    Even better than its handiness is the unbeatable price of $20 for this maker. Commenters on the Instagram post are also excited about the item's return with one person saying, "Bought this last year and love it! So fun!" Another person said, "Glad they brought this one back. I’m gonna get it this year!"

    For obvious reasons, you'll want to get your hands on this as soon as you can, or run the risk of waiting until next fall for your own. It would also make an amazing gift this holiday season, so now's the time to stock up for your loved ones. You can thank us later.

    Up Next:

    Related: Dog Food Is Being Recalled Nationwide—Here's What You Need to Know

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny
    GOBankingRates7 days ago
    Costco Just Brought Back One of Its Most Popular Holiday Gifts
    Allrecipes.com3 days ago
    Costco Is Selling a Fall Staple at Wildly Low Price, and Shoppers Say the Deal Is 'Incredible'
    Parade1 day ago
    I've worked at Costco for 19 years. Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on the shelves this month.
    Business Insider21 days ago
    Costco's New Dessert Is The Best Bakery Item They've Launched In A Long Time
    The Daily South4 days ago
    The 8 Best Sale Items at Costco Right Now
    EatingWell5 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Fantastic' $39 Denim Blazer That’s Very Similar to a Tory Burch Style That’s Nearly 13x the Price
    Parade10 days ago
    Target's Super Stylish $5 Lazy Susan Has Shoppers Running to Grab Theirs Now
    Parade2 days ago
    If You Have These Vinyl Albums, You Could Make Big Bucks
    audioinkradio.com2 days ago
    Headed to Costco? Here Are 20 Things You Should Always Buy in Bulk
    goodhousekeeping.com1 day ago
    Wayfair Is Selling a 'Lovely' $500 Upholstered Recliner for Only $217, and Shoppers Call It Their 'Favorite Chair Ever'
    Parade10 days ago
    12 Hottest Costco Buys You Should Be Getting Right Now, According to Reddit
    FinanceBuzz3 days ago
    The 12 October Costco Finds Everyone's Talking About
    Paradelast hour
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six3 days ago
    5 Sam’s Club Items Retirees Should Stock Up On Before Winter Hits
    GOBankingRates21 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    10 Things to Always Buy in October
    FinanceBuzz1 day ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Gorgeous' $268 Michael Kors Crossbody for Just $62, and Shoppers Are Obsessed
    Parade4 days ago
    Walmart's Best-Selling 'Beautiful' $30 Square Toe Boots Are So Similar to a Designer Style 5x the Price
    Parade2 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling a 'Beautiful' Dooney & Bourke Handbag for 55% Off, and Shoppers Are Calling It Their 'Dream Bag'
    Parade3 days ago
    Costco Customers Are Raving About These 8 Fall Items
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Aldi Now Has the Product That Sells Out Instantly at Trader Joe’s
    Allrecipes.com26 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal5 days ago
    Coach Is Selling a 'Beautiful' $398 Bucket Bag for Just $109, and Shoppers Say It's Their 'Go-To Bag'
    Parade12 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO6 days ago
    Aldi Is Selling a $17 7-Piece Car Vacuum Similar to Sears and Home Depot Versions Up To 5x The Price
    Parade1 day ago
    Target Is Selling Durable Tailgating Coolers for Just $5, and Fans are Running to Get Theirs Fast
    Parade2 days ago
    We Tried 5 Fast Food Burritos, and the Best One Was a Total Surprise
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    "It's Bad": An Eye Doctor Is Warning People About This Common Habit That Could Ruin Your Eyesight
    BuzzFeed9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy