Costco Brought Back the Perfect Fall-Friendly Kitchen Gadget for Just $20, and Fans Say They 'Love It'

Costco has built a reputation for offering amazing deals on bulk items and high-quality products over the years, and when the holiday season approaches, it just gets better. Think about it: if you're a Costco member, you can find a variety of exclusive items perfect for gifting, entertaining and seasonal celebrations under one roof—and all for an incredible price.

From discounted home décor to kitchen gadgets and tasty food offerings , Costco’s holiday deals cater to everyone’s needs. Whether you're preparing for a large family gathering or simply looking for unique gifts at unbeatable prices, Costco’s expansive inventory and holiday savings make it a must-visit destination.

One of Costco’s standout new items this season is fan-favorite return: the Sharper Image Electric S'more Maker . Spotted in-store by @costcofam4u , the must-have item is perfect for creating that iconic campfire treat in the comfort of your own home.

Sharper Image Electric S'mores Maker Costco

This fun and practical product is designed to bring the joy of roasting marshmallows and assembling s’mores indoors—no fire pit needed. Each S’mores Maker comes with a flameless heater—allowing users to toast marshmallows to perfection without the hassle of starting a fire—a serving tray and four skewers. Whether it's for a cozy night in with family, a holiday party or you just have a hankering for one for an afternoon snack, this gadget is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults alike.

Even better than its handiness is the unbeatable price of $20 for this maker. Commenters on the Instagram post are also excited about the item's return with one person saying, "Bought this last year and love it! So fun!" Another person said, "Glad they brought this one back. I’m gonna get it this year!"

For obvious reasons, you'll want to get your hands on this as soon as you can, or run the risk of waiting until next fall for your own. It would also make an amazing gift this holiday season, so now's the time to stock up for your loved ones. You can thank us later.

