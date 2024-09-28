Target Is Selling a 'Perfect' $35 Faux Suede Tote That Looks So Similar to a Designer Style That's More Than 122x the Price

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Suede bags are everything and everywhere this fall, and there are options for every budget. One of the most coveted is the Soft Margaux bag by The Row . Now if you weren't able to snag this now sold out beauty — or weren't willing to drop $4,900 — Target has you covered with a pretty darn similar lookalike. What's different though is the affordable price, as Target's A New Day Solid Soft Satchel Handbag is only $35.

A New Day Solid Soft Satchel Handbag, $35 at Target

While it's not made of leather like The Row's bag, it's more affordable and less susceptible to water damage. It also comes in both a tan and black colorway—two neutrals that cover all of your bases for fall fashion. These are similar to the colors of The Row bag, though the brown on the Target model is a bit lighter.

"Totally obsessed!!" wrote one shopper, who called it the "perfect fall tote." Such an affordable price to get the same look of the Margaux bag!! Will be buying it in the black too!"

The bag is also relatively large, measuring 10 by 15 by 8 inches—almost the same size as the Margaux. It's large enough to hold most laptops and makes an excellent school, work, or everyday bag .

"I am loving this bag," said one customer. "It is very spacious, and a very great alternative to another very popular higher end designer bag. It is perfect to style with bag chains and charms!"

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag, $4,900 at The Row

The interior is pretty open with the exception of a cell phone pocket and zip pocket, and it has a magnetic closure that helps keep your stuff secure without fiddling with a zipper.

It features a double handle which fits comfortably over the shoulder. It's slightly longer than the ones on the designer model, which makes it more comfortable and more practical for carrying large amounts of stuff.

If you are looking for one or a couple bags to add to your wardrobe this fall, this Target Satchel is an instant classic.