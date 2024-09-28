Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parade

    Target Is Selling a 'Perfect' $35 Faux Suede Tote That Looks So Similar to a Designer Style That's More Than 122x the Price

    By Gabi Hondorp,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkYT4_0vmvAwdV00

    Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

    Suede bags are everything and everywhere this fall, and there are options for every budget. One of the most coveted is the Soft Margaux bag by The Row . Now if you weren't able to snag this now sold out beauty — or weren't willing to drop $4,900 — Target has you covered with a pretty darn similar lookalike. What's different though is the affordable price, as Target's A New Day Solid Soft Satchel Handbag is only $35.

    A New Day Solid Soft Satchel Handbag, $35 at Target

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSyu1_0vmvAwdV00

    Courtesy of Target

    While it's not made of leather like The Row's bag, it's more affordable and less susceptible to water damage. It also comes in both a tan and black colorway—two neutrals that cover all of your bases for fall fashion. These are similar to the colors of The Row bag, though the brown on the Target model is a bit lighter.

    "Totally obsessed!!" wrote one shopper, who called it the "perfect fall tote." Such an affordable price to get the same look of the Margaux bag!! Will be buying it in the black too!"

    The bag is also relatively large, measuring 10 by 15 by 8 inches—almost the same size as the Margaux. It's large enough to hold most laptops and makes an excellent school, work, or everyday bag .

    Related: Coach Is Selling the 'Cutest' Halloween Purses and Shoppers Are Racing to Buy Them — Shop Our Favorite Under-$200 Styles Now

    "I am loving this bag," said one customer. "It is very spacious, and a very great alternative to another very popular higher end designer bag. It is perfect to style with bag chains and charms!"

    The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag, $4,900 at The Row

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyReX_0vmvAwdV00

    Courtesy of The Row

    The interior is pretty open with the exception of a cell phone pocket and zip pocket, and it has a magnetic closure that helps keep your stuff secure without fiddling with a zipper.

    It features a double handle which fits comfortably over the shoulder. It's slightly longer than the ones on the designer model, which makes it more comfortable and more practical for carrying large amounts of stuff.

    If you are looking for one or a couple bags to add to your wardrobe this fall, this Target Satchel is an instant classic.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Fantastic' $39 Denim Blazer That’s Very Similar to a Tory Burch Style That’s Nearly 13x the Price
    Parade10 days ago
    Target Is Selling the Prettiest $30 Slip Dress That Looks So Similar to a Designer Style That's Almost 13x the Price
    Parade6 days ago
    Oprah’s Practical Fall Outfit Featured the Hands-Free Bag You Can Get From $13
    In Style4 days ago
    The 10 Best Loafers for Women Over 50 That Are Supportive and Comfortable: Options With Arch Support
    Woman's World11 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Beautiful,' Best-Selling Faux Leather Blazer So Similar to Designer Styles up to Nearly 8x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Nordstrom Rack Is Selling 'Very Cute' Leather Ankle Boots for Up to 62% Off, and Shoppers Say They're 'Perfect'
    Parade3 days ago
    Top 5 Designer Purses for Fall: Borrow (Or Buy!) These Trending Handbags
    Woman's World16 days ago
    The Trending Manicure Alternative People Are Wearing Instead of Gel Nails
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Coach Is Selling a 'Gorgeous' $350 Shoulder Bag for Just $105, and Shoppers Say the 'Quality Is Amazing'
    Parade7 days ago
    10 Luxury Items To Buy at TJ Maxx That Will Make You Look Wealthy
    GOBankingRates13 days ago
    Walmart Has a $39 Pre-Lit Christmas Tree You Shouldn't Miss Out On
    FinanceBuzz3 days ago
    Walmart's Best-Selling $19 Asymmetrical Shoulder Handbag Is So Similar to The Row and REVOLVE Styles up to 73x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    The Only 7 Colors to Buy If You Want to Look Sophisticated and Rich
    whowhatwear22 days ago
    Coach Is Selling a 'Beautiful' $398 Bucket Bag for Just $109, and Shoppers Say It's Their 'Go-To Bag'
    Parade12 days ago
    Gisele Bündchen Keeps Carrying This $285 Tote Bag That Looks Identical to a Style We Found for Under $50
    People15 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling a 'Gorgeous' $268 Michael Kors Crossbody for Just $62, and Shoppers Are Obsessed
    Parade4 days ago
    Finally: Everlane Just Brought Back These Cult-Favorite Pieces for Fall
    whowhatwear6 days ago
    Target's Super Stylish $5 Lazy Susan Has Shoppers Running to Grab Theirs Now
    Parade3 days ago
    Celebs Can't Stop Wearing The Trendy Fall 'Puddle Pants' That Are Taking Over The Season: See Bella Hadid And Kate Middleton Rock The Look
    shefinds7 days ago
    We’re Loving Denim This Season, and These Are 12 Pants, Jackets, and Skirts Worth Adding to Your Closet
    Real Simple3 days ago
    7 shoes that are in right now and 5 that are out, according to stylists and designers
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Your All-Black Outfits Will Look 100 Times More Interesting With This Underrated Fall Trend
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    Amazon Is Selling a 'Beautiful' Dooney & Bourke Handbag for 55% Off, and Shoppers Are Calling It Their 'Dream Bag'
    Parade4 days ago
    Walmart Is Selling an 'Amazing' $329 Cordless Vacuum for Just $69, and Shoppers Say They Use It 'Every Day'
    Parade4 days ago
    I’m Ditching My Baggy Sweats for These Elevated Fall Lounge Sets—All Under $40
    In Style7 days ago
    Do You Struggle with Bag Choices for Jeans? Here’s What Women Over 50 Should Consider
    Age Like A Queen 2 days ago
    I’m Giving Up Gel Manicures for This $12 Nail Polish That Lasts Just as Long
    In Style4 days ago
    7 Clothing Items To Buy This Fall If You Have Expensive Taste, but a Bargain Bin Budget
    GOBankingRates13 days ago
    25 October Nail Ideas for a Pretty Fall-Coded Mani
    In Style2 days ago
    Kate Spade Is Selling a 'Wonderful' $499 Tote for Only $159, and Shoppers Say It's the 'Best Work Bag'
    Parade9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy