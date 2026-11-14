Papillion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health both hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady hours and patient-focused work.

Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health

CHI / CommonSpirit Health Location: CHI Health Midlands, Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.06 – $25.51/hour

Support pharmacists with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter, and keeping meds and supplies organized. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, have (or can get) your NE Pharmacy Tech license and certification, and like a fast-paced retail setting.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / CHI Health Midlands

Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.06 – $25.51/hour

Work behind the scenes keeping patient health records accurate and compliant. You’ll handle document imaging, chart review, and data integrity in the EMR. Needs 2+ years HIM or acute care experience and comfort with EMR systems; RHIT/RHIA or an associate degree in a health field is a plus.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Location: Papillion, NE (68046 & 68133)

Type: Full-time & PRN/Casual

Pay: Based on license and experience (RNs & LPNs)

One-on-one nursing with medically complex kids in their homes and at school. Options include 12-hour full-time overnights with a $4,000 sign-on bonus, flexible day shifts, and PRN evening/weekend or school-day coverage. You’ll manage trachs, vents, and G-tubes with strong training, night/weekend differentials, and benefits for full-time staff.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.