Papillion has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles right now, from auto service to retail and property leasing. Good options here if you like working with people and want steady hours.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Christian Brothers Automotive Location: Papillion, NE (11319 Cumberland Dr.)

(11319 Cumberland Dr.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $90,000 for highly qualified candidates

Customer-facing role helping guests through the full auto repair process, Monday–Friday only (7am–6pm) with every weekend off. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, healthcare options, matching retirement, ongoing training, and a family-focused, locally owned shop.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000

Step into a leadership track role running the front end and supporting the pharmacy, including hiring, scheduling, and driving store performance. Good fit if you want to grow into a Store Manager position and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18 – $19 per hour

Leasing and resident-relations role at a local community: touring units, handling paperwork, and helping with resident events and marketing. Great if you like real estate, want part-time hours, and enjoy a mix of office work and walking the property.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.