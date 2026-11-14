Papillion neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to kids’ movies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Assorted moving boxes (large, medium, and small, heavy-duty)

Condition: Not specified, but described as heavy-duty

Location: Walnut Creek, Papillion, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

A collection of sturdy moving boxes in several sizes, great if you’re packing up a house, garage, or doing a big declutter. Heavy-duty boxes like these are useful for books, kitchen items, and fragile things.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lovesac Sactional covers

Color: Gray

Category: Furniture

Location: Cedar Grove, Papillion, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of gray covers made for a Lovesac Sactional. Perfect if you already own a Sactional and want a backup set or a new color without paying full price.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Children's VHS movie collection (about 40 tapes)

Titles mentioned: “A Little Princess,” “Bob the Builder,” and more

Ages: Some movies for all ages

Location: Summit Ridge, Papillion, NE

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

A large batch of around 40 kids’ VHS movies, with a mix of titles and age ranges. Great for anyone with a working VCR, collectors, or folks who like classic kids’ shows and movies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Papillion tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.