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🎁 Free Items Popping Up in Papillion Neighborhoods
Papillion neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to kids’ movies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Assorted Moving Boxes
Item: Assorted moving boxes (large, medium, and small, heavy-duty)
Condition: Not specified, but described as heavy-duty
Location: Walnut Creek, Papillion, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
A collection of sturdy moving boxes in several sizes, great if you’re packing up a house, garage, or doing a big declutter. Heavy-duty boxes like these are useful for books, kitchen items, and fragile things.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lovesac Sactional Covers
Item: Lovesac Sactional covers
Color: Gray
Category: Furniture
Location: Cedar Grove, Papillion, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of gray covers made for a Lovesac Sactional. Perfect if you already own a Sactional and want a backup set or a new color without paying full price.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Collection of Children's VHS Tapes
Item: Children's VHS movie collection (about 40 tapes)
Titles mentioned: “A Little Princess,” “Bob the Builder,” and more
Ages: Some movies for all ages
Location: Summit Ridge, Papillion, NE
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
A large batch of around 40 kids’ VHS movies, with a mix of titles and age ranges. Great for anyone with a working VCR, collectors, or folks who like classic kids’ shows and movies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies in Papillion tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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