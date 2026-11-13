Papillion La Vista Community Schools has named Cesar Torres, school psychologist at Ashbury Elementary and Lincoln View Elementary, as a Shine Brightly Award nominee recognizing outstanding new educators. Torres is praised by Ashbury Elementary Principal Cory Holl for his positive attitude, strong support for students and staff, and careful, efficient work, and Torres says he chose PLCS for its welcoming community, high standards for all students, and focus on inclusion.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Papillion La Vista Community Schools