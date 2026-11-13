Papillion’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles open for people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1671

Walmart Supercenter Location: 8525 S 71st Plz, Papillion, NE 68133

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + potential $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Lead the apparel team, help customers find what they need, and keep clothing displays stocked and tidy. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: F&M Bank NE

Location: Papillion, NE (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work face-to-face with customers opening accounts, handling deposits and withdrawals, and matching people with the right banking products. Good fit if you have personal banking or retail banking experience, strong customer service skills, and want to be active in the local community.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)

Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (rate will meet or exceed local minimum wage)

Help run the store, coach teammates, and create a fun, welcoming shoe-shopping experience. Perks include 30% employee discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, PTO, health and retirement benefits for eligible full-time staff, daily access to earned pay, and up to $7,500/year in education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.