Papillion and nearby Bellevue have some solid hands-on roles right now, from high-tech data centers to senior living communities. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Papillion, NE (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Work on some of the most advanced mechanical and HVAC systems in the world, keeping Google’s data center running safely and efficiently. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of mechanical/HVAC experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind non-standard shifts while managing chillers, pumps, air handling units, and more.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living (Hillcrest Mable Rose)

(Hillcrest Mable Rose) Location: Bellevue, NE (just off Highway 370)

(just off Highway 370) Type: Full-time, 8:30am–4:45pm

Salary: Not listed

Help keep an assisted living and memory care community safe, clean, and well-maintained for aging adults. You’ll handle basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and general repairs, prep apartments for new residents, and respond to occasional after-hours emergencies.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living (Hillcrest Grand Lodge)

(Hillcrest Grand Lodge) Location: Papillion, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep resident apartments and common areas clean, organized, and welcoming in a senior living community. This is active work—cleaning, sanitizing, making beds, and supporting infection control—perfect if you like seeing the results of your work and enjoy helping people feel at home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good maintenance and facilities jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.